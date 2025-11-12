Texans' Danielle Hunter Lands Notable NFL Award After Jaguars Win
Following the Houston Texans' massive comeback win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, 36-29, one name on their number-one league defense took home a nice award from the NFL in the process: edge rusher Danielle Hunter.
According to a league announcement, Danielle Hunter was awarded as the AFC Player of the Week for Week 10, thanks to a dominant showing against Jacksonville.
Against Jacksonville, Hunter wound up recording seven tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in their comeback victory. He’s one of nine players since 2000 to register seven tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a game.
A statement game for Hunter in what was a statement game for the Texans' season, and a day that might just be his best being stationed in Houston.
Texans' Danielle Hunter Wins 3rd Defensive Player of the Week
The honor comes in as Hunter’s third Defensive Player of the Week award. With the Minnesota Vikings, he landed one in Week 9 of the 2018 season and another during Week 14 of 2019, but this one comes in as his first being with the Texans.
Hunter is also the second LSU player to win AFC Defensive Player of the Week this season, joining New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson from Week 7.
He ties linebacker Deion Jones, cornerback Patrick Peterson and linebacker Devin White for the most Defensive Player of the Week awards by a former LSU player with three.
And if Hunter can lead the Texans' defense to continue to play up to how they did in Week 10, there could be much more Player of the Week awards in his future as well.
Hunter has maintained himself as a key difference-maker in the Texans' league-best defense, proving he hasn't lost a step from last season.
Through his nine games on the year, he's posted 16 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles, and in turn, keeping his status in check as a top edge talent that the league has to offer.
In tandem with Will Anderson Jr. on the other side, this Texans' pass rush has been a chore to stop for opposing defenses throughout the 2025 season, and for Trevor Lawrence, that resulted in a five-sack day, and more importantly, a 19-0 run in the fourth quarter that led to a Houston victory.
A well-deserved Player of the Week for Hunter, and now makes for the Texans' second recipient of the year, joining C.J. Stroud from his standout day vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.
