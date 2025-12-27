Texans, Chargers Inactives List Reveals Surprise Absence

The Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers have each revealed their inactives list leading up to kickoff for their Week 17 matchup.

Here's a full look at who's in and who's out for both the Texans and Chargers heading into SoFi:

Houston Texans Inactives

– WR Braxton Berrios

– QB Graham Mertz

– CB Alijah Huzzie

– DE Solomon Byrd

– LB Jamal Hill

– OT Trent Brown

– OT Aireontae Ersery

The biggest new name out of the action for the Texans will be none other than their starting left tackle, Aireontae Ersery, who has officially been ruled out with a hand injury after previously being listed as questionable heading into the weekend.

Ersery, the Texans' second round pick of last year's draft, had surgery to repair a broken thumb earlier in the week that left his status for gametime against the Chargers up in the air following a week of practice. Initial signs hinted that the rookie could try and give it a go without any missed time, but instead, it looks like Houston will be playing it safe with their first-year tackle.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Texans Officially Rule Out Aireontae Ersery

His absence will pair next to the void lying on the other side of their offensive line, as starting right tackle Trent Brown will also be ruled out with an ankle/knee injury, and leaving the Texans to do some major patchwork upfront for the time being.

As a result of their absences, it'll leave second-year tackle Blake Fisher as the Texans' starting left tackle for the day, where he's reportedly been practicing all week, while veteran Tytus Howard will end up shifting back to the right tackle spot he had previously claimed earlier this season.

The injured duo of Brown and Ersery will now have some extra time to get right before Week 18 against the Indianapolis Colts and a hopeful playoff run, while the Texans' offensive line depth will be put to the test against a challenging Chargers defensive front.

Los Angeles Chargers Inactives

– WR Derius Davis

– CB Benjamin St-Juste

– S RJ Mickens

– RB Kimani Vidal

– OLB Kyle Kennard

– OL Jamaree Salyer

– TE Tyler Conklin

On the Chargers' end, they won't be dealing with many injury troubles, but still have a few names out of the mix to note––the most notable of those likely being depth running back Kimani Vidal, who has been officially downgraded to out against the Texans after previously being listed as questionable.

That means for rookie Omarion Hampton, it'll be a day with some big responsibilities on his hands in leading the Chargers' backfield, who's been gradually finding his way back into an established role in the offense since returning from a mid-season ankle injury.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!