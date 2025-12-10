Texans Sign Former Chargers DT

The Houston Texans have been awarded another player off waivers heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to a team announcement, the Texans have claimed defensive tackle Naquan Jones from the Los Angeles Chargers, bringing him onto the 53-man roster.

Jones is a five-year NFL veteran who most recently had suited up for the Chargers this season, playing in eight total games throughout his 2025 campaign thus far.

In his eight games with the Chargers, Jones had 10 tackles and one for loss, along with one pass defended.

However, after being signed earlier this offseason to LA, Jones had been waived from the Chargers' roster heading into Week 15. But it wouldn't take long for the Texans to be the ones to claim his services, bringing another bit of depth onto their defensive line for the final stretch of this season.

Jones is now the second waiver pickup of the week for the Texans, who had also claimed former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Cody Schrader after their game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, bringing some added depth into the backfield.

Jones, before joining the Chargers, has had previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans since being picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2021. The 27-year-old has played 58 career games with eight starts, and now claims a new opportunity in Houston to be part of one of the best defenses in the NFL this season.

The Texans' interior defensive line is currently held down by the likes of Mario Edwards Jr. and Sheldon Rankins, which looks a bit different from how they started the season when factoring in Tim Settle Jr.'s season-ending injury, who had been a massively underrated part of Houston's front seven.

Jones will join in as a new depth piece in the room on the 53-man roster for Houston's defensive tackle group, and can help as a fill-in if any injuries arise in the coming weeks–– with his first chance to join the gameday roster coming in Week 15 in the Texans' home matchup vs. the Cardinals.

