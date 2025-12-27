Texans' DeMeco Ryans Compares Justin Herbert to Patrick Mahomes

Any Jim Harbaugh team comes pretty much as advertised, as the solid foundations of building strength in all three phases nearly always sets him a part from the crowd of NFL coaches–– making a pretty strong blueprint for any young coach trying to get their feet set in the league.

Of course, a hat trick of consecutive 10-win seasons means Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans has developed his own successful style and approach, but he still pointed toward distinct similarities in how both he and the Los Angeles Chargers coach go about things.

"I think it's very mirrored image, both teams," Ryans said of the Texans and Chargers. "We try and do the same thing. Run the ball, get into jumbo package, be efficient on third downs. It's going to be a short game. This is playoff football in my mind. We need this win to get into the playoffs, so everything is on the line for us."

QB Play May Define Texans vs. Chargers

Some old-fashioned football basics will have to come into play in order to separate a pair of teams that both could make waves in the playoffs.

Quarterback play will be the ace card for both head coaches, so the prospect of two physically gifted signal callers in Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud locking horns undoubtedly makes for box office festive watching.

Make no mistake, Ryans is all too aware of the dangers Herbert presents, even to a defense that many believe is the premier unit in the entire league. Herbert tends to do some of his best work under heavy duress, and while the Texans rush will fancy getting home, Ryans believes the Chargers quarterback has a unique toughness that often gives him the edge.

Furthermore, Ryans is without any doubt that the intangibles Herbert has put him firmly in the esteemed company and rarified air of none other than the Kansas City Chiefs' own Patrick Mahomes.

"Justin [Herbert] is making really good decisions with the football. His ability to escape the A and B gaps is very similar to Mahomes," Ryans said. "Really talented quarterback. One of the toughest guys I've seen in the pocket. I've shown clips of him throughout the season to our team, some of the decisions he made; how tough he is in the pocket."

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jim Harbaugh Shares Admiration for C.J. Stroud

Similarly, over in the Chargers camp, Harbaugh has a very high opinion and deep level of respect for what Stroud can do when it comes to playmaking. And while running the rule over Stroud mostly started in the collegiate ranks, Harbaugh feels that the Texans quarterback is now one of the elite players at his position in the pro game.

"He's great," Harbaugh said of Stroud. "I've always thought that since I watched him in the playoffs of his senior year in person, like this guy's got it. He's always been that guy. Huge talent. Also one of the nicest persons, similar to Derwin James. Real gentlemen. And a great player, one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL."

For all the other stuff both head coaches might plan on throwing at the wall on Saturday night, the prevailing feeling is that the head-to-head battle between a pair of talented young quarterbacks holds the key to victory.

