Five Questions Ahead of Bills vs. Texans Matchup

The Buffalo Bills are visiting the Houston Texans for their Week 12 matchup.

Jeremy Brener

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs off the field before the Bills punt to the Houston Texans.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs off the field before the Bills punt to the Houston Texans. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are welcoming Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to town for a massive Week 12 game on Thursday Night Football inside NRG Stadium.

Last season, the Texans were able to pull out a win in Week 5 against the Bills thanks to a devastating defensive performance that limited Allen to nine completions on 30 attempts. With the game fast approaching, we spoke with Buffalo Bills On SI contributor Owen Klein to learn more about the Texans' latest opponent.

The Bills are 7-3 through 10 games. What’s been the reason behind their success this season?

The Bills have been successful this season because of Josh Allen, even with the lack of help around him, and a defense that forces timely turnovers to supplement Allen and the offense.

Josh Allen was responsible for six touchdowns against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Could he be the league MVP for a second year in a row?

As of right now, Allen certainly could be the MVP for the second year in a row. Whenever the Bills need a big play, Allen will be there to answer the call. Just look at his touchdown pass to Tyrell Shavers early on against the Bucs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What’s something people should know about the Bills that cannot be found in a box score?

One thing that isn't found in a box score for the Bills is how young defenders like Deone Walker and Cole Bishop have settled into Bobby Babich's unit. It's simplified things so much for the defense because of their presence.

If the Bills were to lose against the Texans, what would be the reason why?

The main reason the Bills would lose to the Texans is Houston's secondary locking down Allen's passing options and harassing him in the pocket all game. This is the same unit that held him to 9-of-30 passing last year, after all.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I predict this to be a very sloppy game, especially with passing the ball. It'll come down to who makes the big play defensively to help the offense. With Houston's QB and blocking situations, the Bills are the more likely team to make that happen, which will catapult them to a 16-13 win on Thursday.

Kickoff between the Bills and Texans is scheduled for Thursday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

