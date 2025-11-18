Texans’ C.J. Stroud Takes Promising Step in Concussion Recovery
It looks like it might be a bit too early to count out C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans' Week 12 game vs. the Buffalo Bills.
According to ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime, Stroud is anticipated to return to practice for the Texans on Tuesday following his two-week absence due to being in concussion protocol, which gives him a chance to be activated before Thursday Night Football against the Bills.
"Some good news for the Texans, CJ Stroud is likely to be back at practice today per sources. Doesn’t mean he ll clear the concussion protocol by Thursday against the Bills but a good sign that at the very least he’ll be back against the Colts next Week."
Stroud has been sidelined since his concussion suffered in Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos that took him out of the game in the second quarter, and would force him out for the following two weeks against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans.
C.J. Stroud Returns to Practice for First Time Since Concussion
The practice availability is at least a positive development for Stroud and his status moving forward, but it doesn't exactly confirm that he'll be ready to go vs. Buffalo just yet.
In fact, the more likely outcome could be for the Texans to take a more conservative approach surrounding their star quarterback, and on a short week without a full slate of practice and recovery to get him ready to go, his return vs. the Indianapolis Colts next week could be the ideal and safest outcome.
Regardless, seeing Stroud back in the fold after over two weeks of being a DNP in practice is a good sign for how his status is developing.
If Stroud isn't good to go for Week 12 during Houston's primetime showing vs. Josh Allen and the Bills, that'll put backup Davis Mills in line for a third-straight start, who's rattled off a 2-0 record as a starter since he was called up.
In those two games as a starter, Mills has posted a 61.6% completion rate on 566 total yards, paired with three touchdown passes and an interception. He also has his game-saving rushing touchdown to his name that rallied Houston over the Jacksonville Jaguars in their 19-point comeback victory for Week 10.
It remains to be seen what the final status will hold for Stroud, with their final practice report likely being a telling indicator of whether the team expects their starting quarterback to be deemed active.
