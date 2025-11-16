Texans Milestones to Watch For in Week 11 Matchup vs. Titans
The Houston Texans will be looking to come up big for the second straight week for a win against a divisional opponent, matching up against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 for their second meeting of the year, and hoping to get their fifth win on the season in the process after a previous dominating victory, ultimately leading to a 26-0 shutout.
But in the midst of the Texans' Week 11 action, they'll also have multiple historical implications to keep track of. A handful of players on the roster are on the cusp of landing a major milestone or accomplishment to etch their name further into the Texans franchise history books with a big performance.
Here's three milestones to take note of for the Texans this weekend vs. the Titans.
Nico Collins Seeking 125+ Yards
With 125 receiving yards against the Titans, wide receiver Nico Collins would record back-to-back games with at least 125 receiving yards for the first time in his career and become the fifth wide receiver in franchise history to accomplish the feat.
Collins is fresh off what could be his best game of the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, recording a season-high in targets and yards during Houston's inspiring comeback victory. Now, if he can build onto that performance with another 125-yarder, he'll join rare company among Texans wide receivers to have met that mark.
Considering L'Jarius Sneed is among the few Titans to be sidelined for this one, perhaps the task could come a bit simpler for the Texans' star wideout this weekend.
Will Anderson Eyeing Five-Straight Games With a Sack
With one sack against the Titans, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. would become the fifth player in franchise history to record a sack in five consecutive games, joining defensive ends J.J. Watt, Mario Williams, Jadeveon Clowney and Brooks Reed.
Anderson has been a pivotal and consistent force in the Texans' pass rush next to Danielle Hunter this season. He has a sack in all but two games, has remained an elite run-stopper, and now has a chance at further pushing his name into Houston's all-time pass-rusher conversations.
Cam Ward certainly makes for a tantalizing target too. Anderson failed to log a sack on the Titans' rookie in their first meeting of the season, despite Tennessee allowing their quarterback to be the highest-sacked signal-caller in the league through 11 weeks. Now could be as good a time as any to strike.
Danielle Hunter
With two sacks against the Titans, defensive end Danielle Hunter (3.5) would tie defensive ends Whitney Mercilus and Connor Barwin (5.5) for the most sacks in franchise history over a two-game span.
Hunter is coming off one of the best performances of his long career this past weekend after collecting 3.5 sacks on the Jaguars and Trevor Lawrence. If he can continue that hot hand into their second-straight divisional matchup, he'll be in some exclusive company.
Two sacks is all Hunter needs to tie the record, but if he's able to keep the hot hand past his most recent outing, perhaps there's a chance he could break it.
