DeMeco Ryans Hands Special Praise to Texans' Will Anderson Jr.
The Houston Texans rattled off a much-needed win in Week 11 against another divisional opponent in the Tennessee Titans, putting the pieces together for a 16-13 win in order to elevate to a .500 record for the first time this season.
And in the process of the Texans' second-straight win, it would up being another nice day from star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.
Anderson Jr. stamped his impact on the Texans' defense in a big way with four combined tackles, a forced fumble, and his fifth-consecutive game with a sack to his name to complete a notably dominant effort on the defensive side of the ball.
Texans' DeMeco Ryans Gives Major Credit to Will Anderson Jr.
So of course, after such a big win to elevate to .500 for the first time this season, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans made sure to give Anderson Jr. his flowers after the game for his impact.
"Will [Anderson Jr.] is a dynamic playmaker for us, and that's what we need in the game," Ryans said at his post-game presser. "Like, it's about the players making plays, and our playmakers showing up, and Will is definitely one of those guys.
The one play that got the most praise from Ryans was Anderson's pivotal sack in the fourth quarter, one that was effectively a strip on Titans quarterback Cam Ward that gave the ball back to Davis Mills and the Texans offense, and would go on to add on another three points for that following drive.
"For him to take the ball, to get us in a short field right there, something that we've been harping on and talking about, and Will comes up with another side, forced fumble, fumble recovery. Huge play for us."
Anderson is now second on the Texans for total sacks behind Danielle Hunter, has been a consistent force in getting to the quarterback week after week, and specificially in his fourth quarter sack on Ward, turned out to be one of many difference-makers that helped Houston land win number five on the year.
For the Texans to sustain that defensive prowess moving forward, the operation relies on the tandem of Anderson and Hunter to keep the ball rolling as one of the best edge rusher duos the NFL has to offer. As proven through the past two weeks and wins for Houston, it looks like they're only starting to heat up as the year goes on.
