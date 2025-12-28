Five Takeaways From Texans’ Playoff-Clinching Win vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans put together another narrow win for victory number eight in a row, taking down the Los Angeles Chargers 20-16 on the road in SoFi Stadium that officially stamps the Texans into the playoff picture in two weeks' time.

The Texans defense held their ground against Justin Herbert. The offense had a stellar first quarter that started their momentum off in the right direction, and now brings Houston to an impressive 11-5 record on the year.

Here's five takeaways from the action that transpired in Los Angeles:

1. Texans' First Quarter Perfection

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) reacts with wide receiver Nico Collins (12) after catching a touchdown pass during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It was ultimately a dominant first quarter of action that helped start the Texans off on the right foot, firing off a 14-0 score after the initial 15 minutes to give Houston a lead they wouldn't let up on for the entire way.

In just three plays, C.J. Stroud found second-round rookie Jayden Higgins for a 75-yard touchdown pass—the longest by a rookie in Texans franchise history—then followed that up with another touchdown on the very next drive within four plays, finding their other rookie receiver, Jaylin Noel, on a 43-yard pass.

The offense was far from perfect for the rest of the way. Those two touchdowns would be their only touchdowns on the day, and wouldn't score again until they logged a field goal in the final six minutes of the third quarter. However, thanks to a stout defensive effort, those 20 total points were just enough to get over the hump for a major statement win.

2. Controversial Call Ends the Chargers' Hopes

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh looked on from the sidelines against the Houston Texans during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

You can't talk about the final moments of this one without mentioning the Chargers' game-altering penalty late in the fourth quarter—an illegal contact call on Los Angeles cornerback Tarheeb Still during a Houston third down.

Without it, Justin Herbert and the Chargers would've gotten the ball back with two minutes to go with a chance to score, but instead, the Texans got the automatic first down, and the game essentially came to an end.

Tarheeb Still illegal contact.



This play lost the Chargers the game, and has eliminated the Colts from the playoffs.



Thoughts? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BOm8L5vbf1 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 28, 2025

An undoubtedly controversial call, and one that'll be analyzed in the days to come. But from the Texans' perspective, it's hard to complain about the favorable outcome.

3. Defense Forces Another Tough Day on Justin Herbert

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tripped up by Houston Texans safety K'Von Wallace (38) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

While not as drastic as the outcome from his last meeting against the Texans' defense in last season's Wild Card, it turned out to be another nightmarish day for Justin Herbert, who was under some notable duress from start to finish in this one.

He was taken down on five sacks for 35 yards, two of those being at the hands of Derek Barnett and another two thanks to Will Anderson. He had one first-half pick in the red zone from Azeez Al-Shaair and really made for an uphill battle to take on for this Chargers' offense.

Herbert is now 1-3 facing the Texans all-time in both the regular season and the playoffs. And for Houston, it's yet another big win across the course of this season against one of the top quarterback talents in the NFL.

4. No Starting Tackles, No Problem

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher (57) looks on between plays during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

One of the biggest questions that faced the Texans heading into this matchup against the Chargers was focused on what was in store for their offensive line that was down two starters. With Aireontae Ersery and Trent Brown out, it left Blake Fisher and Tytus Howard as the fill-ins on the outside of the line, and it worked out pretty seamlessly.

Stroud was sacked for a grand total of zero times throughout the day in Los Angeles, only his third game of this season without being taken down once. And while the offense did hit a snag after the first quarter, the Texans' signal-caller still had a solid day individually.

Of course, it should be even smoother sailing upfront when the Texans have their typical five-man group protecting C.J. Stroud, but for this week with their beaten-up unit, there wasn't much concern whatsoever.

5. Texans Clinch Third-Straight Playoff Berth

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates with running back Woody Marks (27) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers] during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The biggest takeaway coming away from this one is the big picture one: the Texans are in the playoffs for a third straight season, their longest streak of being in the postseason in franchise history.

After starting out the year 0-3, the Texans have since rallied to a 11-2 record in the weeks to follow, and have continued their league-high win streak to eight straight wins for another game, now certifying their spot among the top seven seeds in the AFC.

With one game left on the regular season calendar, and more games to unravel around the conference, there's still a chance for the Texans to raise even higher than the sixth seed they currently sit at. But regardless, the Texans are in the playoffs; a feat that once seemed improbable just three months ago, yet has now become a reality.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!