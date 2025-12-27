Texans vs. Chargers: How to Watch, Stream, Betting Lines

The 10-5 Houston Texans are back up to the plate for their Week 17 game against the 11-4 Los Angeles Chargers for a chance to extend their ongoing win-streak to an impressive eight games, and allow for a bit of a rematch from the events of last year's Wild Card round where the Texans ran away with a dominating victory.

This time, the stakes are high once again. The Texans are battling to cement their status in the postseason after a brutal 0-3 start, while for the Chargers, they're looking to keep pushing for seeding in the AFC, while also seeking a bit of redemption from their playoff woes of last year.

Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Chargers for the Saturday edition of NFL football.

How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

- Date/Time: Saturday, December 27th @ 3:30 PM CST



- Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



- TV Broadcast: NFL Network



- Stream: NFL+



- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris



- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)

Betting Lines for Texans vs. Chargers

Dec 21, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) participates in pregame warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

- Spread: Houston +1.5 (-110), Los Angeles -1.5 (-110)



- Favorite Moneyline: Los Angeles -122



- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +102



- Total: 39.5



- Total Over Odds: -112



- Total Under Odds: -108

All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Texans, Chargers Injury Reports

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Here's the final injury reports released from each team following their third practice of the week.

Houston Texans

OUT – OT Trent Brown (ankle/knee)

QUESTIONABLE – OT Aireontae Ersery (thumb)

OUT – CB Ajani Carter (hamstring)

OUT – LB Jamal Hill (wrist)

OUT – DE Darrell Taylor (knee)

OUT – WR Justin Watson (calf)

Los Angeles Chargers

QUESTIONABLE – OG Mekhi Becton Sr. (knee)

OUT – WR Derius Davis (ankle)

OUT – RJ Mickens (shoulder)

OUT – OL Jamaree Salyer (hamstring)

OUT– CB Benjamin St-Juste (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE – DL Teair Tart (groin)

QUESTIONABLE – RB Kimani Vidal (neck)

The Texans have two starters of note in the mix on their injury report, both of those on the offensive line in the form of left tackle Aireontae Ersery and right tackle Trent Brown.

Brown has already been ruled out for the weekend due to a knee/ankle issue, but the rookie Ersery still might have a shot to give it a go. Ersery recently got hand surgery during the week to repair a broken thumb, which initially clouded his hopes of playing, but it looks like there could be a real shot he remains active for the game in Los Angeles.

As for the Chargers, two of their names to keep an eye on reside in the trenches: starting offensive guard Mekhi Becton, who's currently deemed questionable with a knee injury, and starting defensive tackle Teair Tart, who's questionable to suit up with a groin injury.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!