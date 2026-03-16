Texans Adding Underrated Leader With Reed Blankenship Signing

Signing veteran safety Reed Blankenship is the kind of deal that could make the Houston Texans locker room even more bulletproof than it already was.

Blankenship brings a gritty kind of underdog attitude to the imperious Texans defense. The expectation will be that the 27-year-old UDFA-turned star will be more than capable of fitting right in with a group of established veterans.

Due to the phenomenal reputation of Ryans' super aggressive defensive unit, it comes as no surprise that Blankenship was sold on making the switch the minute he heard about the Texans' interest, but it also ran far deeper.

"I felt like I was wanted, and I feel like I never really had that with my whole career," Blankenship said during the 'Exciting Mics' podcast. "When Houston started calling, it really felt like they wanted to take a shot on me, to take a chance on me."

Texans May Have Struck Gold With Reed Blankenship Deal

Texans general manager Nick Caserio also deserves some flowers for brokering a pretty neatly cost-controlled three-year deal worth $24.75 million for Blankenship.

Caserio's continued offseason acumen and knack to pick savvy acquisitions will now provide Coach Ryans with a plug-and-play option on the Texans' back-end, which is a rugged and explosive unit that’s already loaded with elite talent everywhere you look.

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans questions a call during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Whilst luring Blankenship away from the Eagles, legendary defensive guru Vic Fangio might fly slightly under the radar, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has also applauded Caserio's free-agent coup as being "overlooked" in the current market.

"The Texans' spectacular secondary adds a high-IQ traffic cop with outstanding instincts, awareness, and diagnostic skills. Blankenship’s steady presence in the middle of the Eagles’ defensive backfield enabled the Super Bowl LIX champions to befuddle opponents with various umbrella coverages while frequently placing their ultra-talented cornerbacks on the island," Brooks wrote.

"The Texans are loaded at cornerback, getting elite play from Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter on the perimeter. Blankenship’s ability to roam the middle as a designated playmaker should thus help DeMeco Ryans' defense continue to suffocate the high-powered offenses in the AFC."

Walking into a locker room where it's the defense that sets the tone will require something of Blankenship that he already had to prove to a group in Philadelphia that became like family to the Alabama native.

"Your boy is flying the nest," Blankenship said about leaving Philly. "I would say, unfortunately. But fortunately, this is life-changing for me. All grown up. Obviously, we can get into the nitty-gritty here, but it was huge."

"I had never been in a situation like that, obviously. Honestly, I guess that's probably what it felt like getting drafted, I would assume."

There's no real stretch to suggest the Texans have just gotten even better on the defensive side now that they've got Blankenship at their disposal; an addition who will overtly still carry the motivational spur of going undrafted.

Even so, after only one interception last year, Blankenship will clearly be looking to get back to his old ball-hawking ways which made him somewhat of a cult hero in the City of Brotherly Love.

History tells us that Super Bowl winning chops tend to rub off on a new team; therefore, Blankenship will be under no illusion about exactly why he's been brought into the mix by the Texans' top brass.