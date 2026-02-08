Texans Assistant Passes on DC Job, Signs Extension

It looks like the Houston Texans won't have to worry about one of their key coaching assistants leaving his post for this coming season after all.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Texans defensive backs coach Dino Vasso will be signing a new extension with Houston to return for next season, thus passing on multiple defensive coordinator vacancies he had interviewed for in the past couple of weeks.

"Texans DBs coach Dino Vasso is pulling out of all defensive coordinator opportunities and will return to Houston with a new contract extension, per The Insiders. A top coordinator candidate for the Browns and Raiders, Vasso also interviewed with the Titans and Cardinals."

It's a sight of relief in the building for the Texans and their staff, who will be able to retain one of their top assistants onboard their coaching collective for at least one more season.

The Texans' defensive backs coach has been on the staff for the past three seasons, having been hired in the same offseason that DeMeco Ryans was hired onboard in 2023.

Vasso had been picking up steam in recent weeks to claim one of the many defensive coordinator vacancies across the league, with teams around the league seemingly taking notice of his and the Texans' success on the defensive end throughout the 2025 season. At least four teams had expressed interest in adding some of Houston's pedigree to their own unit.

But it appears Vasso is comfortable in his current situation back in H-Town. He and Ryans' defense led the way as one of the best defensive units throughout the NFL last season with some of the best personnel in the league, both upfront and more notably, in their secondary.

So, instead of making that step forward in becoming a defensive coordinator or play-caller, Vasso will look to complete some unfinished business in Houston rolling into 2026, and perhaps lead this Texans secondary to even further heights after a strong prior campaign.

Moving forward, the Texans may still have one assistant on their staff with interest in a possible promotion across the league, that being defensive pass game coordinator Cory Undlin.

Undlin landed traction for the vacancies left with the Cardinals and the Browns earlier this week, and might be the one coach, if any, to leave Houston this offseason for a promotion elsewhere. But as for Vasso, he'll be here to stay for the meantime.

