Texans Have One Remaining Hole to Address on the Defense

The Houston Texans' defense heads into the 2026 season looking about as well-rounded as they've ever been since DeMeco Ryans came into the fold as head coach in 2023.

Their defensive line is preparing to be one of the best in the NFL, with the duo Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter returning with an improved interior. Their secondary might be even more prestigious with their star power at corner and safety. The middle of their field is held down effectively by linebacker, with Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o both signed on for another year together.

On the surface, there are virtually no holes to poke through in this Texans' defense. They were one of the best collective units in the NFL last year and got even better in the past few months by adding multiple new starters like Reed Blankenship and second-round pick Kayden McDonald.

There is still one particular area of the Texans' defense that could use a last-minute upgrade, though. And if Houston addresses that need before next season kicks off, it could be the final necessary touch to elevate this group as head and shoulders above the rest of the league.

That one area happens to be their third edge rusher spot behind Anderson and Hunter––which to this point in a busy offseason, hasn't been addressed quite as heavily as expected.

Texans Could Use One More Edge Rusher

Realistically, the Texans could walk into next season with their edge rusher room as is and still be one of the best pass-rush units in the league. That's how impacful Anderson and Hunter are as a one-two punch.

But the Texans can't put Hunter and Anderson on the field for every defensive snap. Last season, Anderson was on the field for a collective 67% of Houston's defensive snaps, while Hunter was out there for 70%.

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates with defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) after his sack of Tennessee Titans quarterback Cameron Ward (1) during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

So having another solid third edge rusher to slot in behind that duo on the depth chart could wind up placing them in a pretty significant reserve role.

Last season, it was Derek Barnett and Denico Autry who claimed that role on the Texans' defense and played relatively well in it. But those two have both since come off the roster this offseason, that now leaves Houston with a bit of a different outlook on their depth chart from 2025.

Their top names behind Hunter and Anderson are Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, Ali Gaye, and Sebastian Harsh; all serviceable depth pieces to round out a 53-man roster, but not quite the upside needed to fully round out this edge room with the third rotational pass-rusher they need.

The draft offered the Texans an opportunity to attack that edge rusher need with a day one or two pick. But they instead opted to attack other areas of their roster outside of their already elite pass rush, like the interior of their offensive and defensive lines.

That decision to turn in other directions outside of the edge at the draft could prove to be worthwhile. Yet, it might also require the Texans to address that third edge rusher need on the free agent market in the weeks before next season kicks off before this defensive depth chart can be considered ready to go for Week 1.

Who Could the Texans Pursue?

As the free agency landscape stands late in the offseason, several intriguing veterans still remain up for grabs, which gives the Texans some optionality if they do plan on bringing in someone new.

Two big names that jump off the page who could fit the Texans' needs could be Houston's former number-one pick Jadeveon Clowney, or someone like Cameron Jordan might also make sense, if he's willing to steer away from New Orleans in pursuit of a Super Bowl ring.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) during the run outs before the game against the New York Jets at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Or, the Texans could opt to have a similar look to last year's edge room, considering both Barnett and Autry are still available on the open market.

Regardless, the Texans aren't without a route to get their edge depth better before next season kicks off. A low-risk, short-term signing makes a ton of sense on paper and could turn into a massively impactful addition for this defense in a short amount of time.

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