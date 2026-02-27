Texans’ Combine Meeting With Notre Dame RB Went Notably Well

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– The Houston Texans seemed to have a good interaction with Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price during this year's NFL Combine.

During his combine media availability, Price noted that the Texans were among the several formal meetings he had with teams across Indianapolis, with Houston being one of the better interactions of those interviews.

Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price says he’s met with the #Texans. Said it was one of the better interviews he had yesterday. pic.twitter.com/NdfyUOnD6N — Jared Koch (@jjaredkoch) February 27, 2026

Price, one of this year's top-rated running back prospects alongside his counterpart in the backfield at Notre Dame, is projected to be a day two pick in this year's draft and could have a chance to find his way into the back-end of the first round.

The Texans, who have picked 28th in the first round, along with two second-rounders at their disposal on day two, could be an ideal destination to target the Notre Dame back for one of their first three selections. A good interaction at the combine could further fuel the fire for that fit in Houston.

One of the Texans' glaring priorities heading into this offseason will be finding an upgrade at the running back position.

Veteran Joe Mixon appears to be on his way out of the door after missing all of last season with a foot injury combined with an unclear status for 2026. Woody Marks was a highlight of the Texans' rookie class this past season, but could certainly use another threat alongside him in the backfield for a quality one-two punch.

Houston was consistently ranked towards the bottom of the NFL in most rushing metrics for the 2025 season, with some of the lowest total rushing touchdowns (9) and EPA/rush numbers (-0.10) around the league.

An upgrade in the backfield, whether it comes through free agency or the draft, feels inevitable, with Price potentially being one of the targets Houston could have in mind to find that spark in the running back room.

Price, a three-year running back for Notre Dame listed at 5-foot-11, 209 pounds, was a complement in the backfield for Jeremiyah Love, a projected top-10 pick in this year's draft for the past two seasons.

During his most recent campaign in 2025, Price played 13 games to total 113 carries on the ground for 674 yards— coming out to just under 10 carries a game— and a career-high 13 touchdowns in the process.

If Houston wanted to get their hands on a talent of Price's caliber in the draft, it would likely take a solid investment of one of their selections at pick 38 or 59 in the second round, or could even require a major investment with their top pick on the board on day one at 28.

Such a selection would be a premium to pay at the position when factoring in recent league trends. But based on DeMeco Ryans' comments from the combine earlier this week, he and the Texans appear willing to do what it takes to upgrade their offense both at running back and offensive line heading into next season. Price could be just the lift they need.

“We’re looking to improve at the offensive line position. We’re looking to improve our running back position as well," Ryans said in an interview with NFL Network. "Were have a lot of areas of room to grow and improvement.”

Time will tell how the Texans ultimately decide to tackle their running back situation this offseason, but keep your eye on Price as someone who could fill that part of an upgrade in Houston's backfield for 2026.