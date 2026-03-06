Texans Re-Sign Veteran Safety to 1-Year Deal

The Houston Texans have re-signed a piece of last year's secondary on for another season.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Texans have re-signed safety M.J. Stewart to a one-year deal.

The eight-year vet had 25 tackles and two pass deflections in nine games (four starts).

Stewart was a starter on the Texans' secondary for four games during the 2025 season, and filled in as a pretty productive piece in the back end for when he was on the field.

Stewart has been with the Texans for the past four seasons as primarily a depth option in the secondary, a contributor on special teams, before he would be slotted in as a routine starter in Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers.

However, that tenure as a starter would inevitably be cut short due to a season-ending injury, as Stewart would suffer a torn quadriceps to sideline him for the remainder of the year, leading to further turnover in the Texans' safety spot next to Calen Bullock that saw major changes throughout the year between the addition and release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as well as the injury to rookie safety Jaylen Reed.

Now, Stewart will get an opportunity to play another year in Houston and get a chance to rebound from his last campaign that was cut short.

What Does the Texans' Safety Room Look Like Now?

The Texans safety room is now shaping up to look pretty similar to as it did last season. Calen Bullock will be entering his third year as a starter following his first career Pro Bowl selection in 2025. Jaylen Reed will be healthy for his second season as a pro, and now M.J. Stewart will be slotted back in as someone who can compete for a starting spot.

Houston also has the versatile Jalen Pitre, who can help out in the back end as well, who has also reportedly restructured his contract heading into free agency.

One name who won't be back in the fold on the Texans' safety unit is veteran Jimmie Ward, who was ruled out for all of last season due to a foot injury, and was released headed into this offseason in order for Houston to save just under a million in salary cap space.

Perhaps Houston could add to their safety depth further with an addition in free agency or with a mid-to-late round pick in next month's draft. But if not, expect a similar setup at the position from what was seen throughout 2025, which tended to work pretty well as the Texans boasted one of the best secondaries in the NFL.