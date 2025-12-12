C.J. Stroud Had One Word to Describe Texans DB Jalen Pitre

The Houston Texans have gotten a lot out of their league-best defensive unit in all areas of the field.

But one name that's remained a high-end, versatile standout for all the time that he's been on the field is nickel Jalen Pitre, who has proven to be one of the best in his role on a weekly basis despite missing three games with a concussion, an incredible chess piece for DeMeco Ryans and Matt Burke's defense, and a favorite within the facility.

C.J. Stroud is among the many that have a ton of love for what Pitre brings to the table, linking one key word to the Texans' star defensive back that perfectly exemplifies how he plays.

"He always talks about being a savage, and that's exactly what he lives, eats, sleeps, and breathes," Stroud said.

"Just the tenacity he plays with, the effort, the knowledge that he has, the instincts that he plays with, it's second to none. And I'm always telling him, like, man, the way you fly around, you know, as a quarterback, it's not always easy to throw a pass or get it around him when he's jumping 40 inches off the ground, just to bat a ball down, or playing in the back-end. So, he's very versatile."

Jalen Pitre's Savage Mentality Driving Elite Season

Through the 10 games that he's played this season, Pitre's put together 55 combined tackles, three for loss, nine passes defended, and four interceptions that have made for one of his best campaigns through the four years he's been in Houston.

He's been a dynamic, hard-hitting standout that can be lined up in a variety of defensive packages, and it's panned out notably well for the Texans defense as a collective––which for Stroud, all comes back to his savage mentality that helped him reach the heights he's at now.

"I think everything goes back to him just being a savage and wanting to run fast, hit hard and tackle. And I think he does a great job of it. I'm always excited to see my brother play well, and he was one of the first people I met in this facility, so,, I'm just really happy for him."

"He's 'Big Money Pitre'. So, you know, he's getting his money worth this week, and I think he'll continue to do it."

Pittre, just like the Texans' defense as a whole, has been dominant and relentless in their climb to become among the best in the NFL, and now holds a chance to keep some real momentum flowing heading into the final stretch of the season.

