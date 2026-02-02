Three Burning Questions Texans Must Answer This Offseason

The Houston Texans, like 29 other teams around the NFL, are currently stuck at home watching this year's Super Bowl take place in Santa Clara that they won't be a part of, providing a bit of a head start on the offseason that lies ahead in the coming months, and one where some big decisions are bound to be made.

For the Texans, most of their vital components on the roster that led to this season's 12-win campaign are signed on for at least another year, setting up Houston nicely to run it back with a similar, playoff-ready team that can compete at the top of the conference in 2026, and perhaps win back their crown atop the AFC South that was stolen this year by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

But, before that offseason action ensues, there's a handful of pressing questions facing the Texans and their plans for the months ahead concerning where their attention may lie and what upgrades need to be made before it's time to kick off Week 1 in September.

Let's dive into three burning questions that the Texans will be faced to answer before next season arrives:

1. What's Next at RB?

Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) is shown with the ball during the first quarter, Thursday, October 31, 2024, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' running back room enters this offseason with a bit of uncertainty––most notably surrounding the status of their veteran Joe Mixon. Contractually, he's signed on for the season ahead after missing the entire 2025 campaign with a lingering foot injury, but also has faced buzz in recent weeks regarding some doubt for his status heading into 2026.

Without Mixon leading the charge, Houston's run game wasn't quite as potent this year from what was seen in 2024. Woody Marks handled the bulk of the carries next to veteran Nick Chubb, and while each had their respective moments and big plays, sets up for a running back unit that could use a face lift this summer, depending on what's to come for Mixon's status heading into next season.

Therefore, it looks like the Texans have two possible routes: if Mixon is good to go, roll him out as the backfield's starter in 2026 with hopes of reclaiming the same production he had two years ago. If there's questions for whether he'll be at 100%, Houston might be incentivized to bring in another back in this offseason, via the draft or free agency, while cutting ties with Mixon to save $6 million.

Regardless of how those upgrades happen, the Texans' run game needs to take a step forward in 2026, both for the benefit of taking pressure off of C.J. Stroud and making Houston's offensive attack balanced a bit better for the season ahead. Time will tell if Nick Caserio and Co. can make those personnel adjustments for that to become a reality.

2. How Can the O-Line Keep Building?

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) is introduced before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Compared to the lowlights the Texans' offensive line saw throughout their 2024 campaign, the re-worked unit forged together from this past offseason with four of five new starters turned out much better than their preceding group had performed.

Left tackle Aireontae Ersery ironed out some early troubles to be a decent force on the opposite side of Trent Brown. Tytus Howard was a versatile chess piece upfront that played well at both left guard and right tackle, and starting right guard Ed Ingram certainly boosted his value a bit heading into free agency this offseason, and could be a nice long-term option for the Texans if able to retain him.

However, while progress was made, the Texans certainly have room to grow. Pro Football Focus ranked Houston as the 27th-best offensive line this season, and while pass protection led to fewer takedowns for Stroud under center, their run blocking still has a ways to go, especially in an effort to improve their ground game overall.

So the question becomes: how can Houston build further success upfront this offseason? Will they invest a day one or two pick in the draft on a standout lineman? Will they spend money on a potential starter in free agency? However the Texans decide to approach that five-man unit, it'll have major implications for how well this offense can improve from its inconsistencies of this season.

3. Extend C.J. Stroud or Let it Ride?

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Perhaps the most burning question surrounding the Texans is bound to revolve around C.J. Stroud and his pending contract situation. Will Houston decide to extend their franchise quarterback past his rookie deal, or let it ride out into next summer by simply accepting his fifth-year option?

After Stroud's infamous Divisional Round loss to the New England Patriots and his four interceptions that scattered throughout, paired with an up-and-down third season, there's bound to be some natural hesitancy to ink a long-term, expensive commitment to him for the foreseeable future.

Perhaps the Texans could land a new contract on a bit of a discount, but Stroud's representation might not bend that easily once negotiations hit the table. Houston will also have to factor in Will Anderson Jr.'s inevitable extension that'll come to form later this offseason, and one that will leave the front office writing a pretty massive check his way.

The situation isn't quite that simple for Stroud, though. And until more intel surfaces around the Texans' plans for his fifth-year option and any extension that could develop this offseason, the landscape remains a bit foggy as to what this offseason may turn out to look like for Houston's franchise guy.

