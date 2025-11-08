Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Stream, Betting Lines
The 3-5 Houston Texans will have their second game of two this season against the 5-3 Jacksonville Jaguars on tap for Week 10, in a contest that'll be critical for the Texans to take advantage of in their third of a three-game home stand.
Houston comes fresh off a Week 9 loss against the Denver Broncos, 15-18, in a game they saw their quarterback, C.J. Stroud, go down with a concussion, an injury that'll linger into this week, and leaves Davis Mills to fill in as the Texans starter to lead this offense for the first time this season.
As for the Jaguars, they're coming off a narrow win against the Las Vegas Raiders, 30-29, giving them a fifth win on the year and a nice cushion against the Texans in their race to get a leg up in the AFC South.
It’s a consequential divisional matchup for both sides, and for the Texans especially, could put some serious questions on their season ahead if they fall short of a win that would even the season series.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Jaguars:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Date/Time: Sunday, November 9th @ 12 PM CST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV Broadcast: CBS
- Stream: NFL+, Paramount+
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston +1.5 (-120), Jacksonville +1.5 (+100)
- Favorite Moneyline: Jacksonville -115
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston -105
- Total: 37.5
- Total Over Odds: --109
- Total Under Odds: -112
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice:
Houston Texans
– S Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: OUT (right quad)
– LB Christian Harris: OUT (shin)
– OG Ed Ingram: OUT (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: OUT (concussion)
– TE Harrison Bryant: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Jacksonville Jaguars
– CB Jourdan Lewis: OUT (neck)
– WR Brian Thomas Jr.: OUT (ankle
– OT Ezra Cleveland: OUT (knee/ankle)
– TE Hunter Long: OUT (hip/knee)
The Texans will be down five starters against the Jaguars, the most notable being starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, who's slated to miss at least one game while still remaining in concussion protocol.
Houston will also be down two starting offensive linemen, their starting nickel, and kicker, to make for a few hits in all three phases of the ball.
For the Jaguars, they'll be without one key name on the offensive side of the ball: wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who's set to miss with a high ankle sprain.
