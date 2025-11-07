Three Keys for Texans to Beat Jaguars in Pivotal Division Matchup
The Houston Texans head into a massive divisional bout on the horizon this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, hoping to avoid a season series sweep from their earlier loss in Week 3, and thus, get back on track for a competitive push in the second half of a bumpy campaign.
But to accomplish that feat, it'll take a few keys for the Texans to do so. Especially without C.J. Stroud in the mix, as he continues to remain in concussion protocol from last week's hit. Houston will have to pay attention to the little details and remain sharp from start to finish to come out with the ideal results, and rattle off their fourth win of the year.
Here's three of those major keys to victory for Houston to come out on top against Jacksonville:
1. A Defensive-Focused Battle
The Texans, without their star quarterback in the mix, likely won't be winning this one if the game script consists of a shootout from both offenses.
Houston's offensive unit has already proven they're not exactly positioned to win those types of games with Stroud in the mix, so as Davis Mills takes the helm, that trend likely won't be changing against Jacksonville.
That means a lot of the Texans' success in this one will likely be determined by what the product looks like on defense.
Houston, through the first half of the season, is still atop the league for the NFL's best scoring defense, has the talent upfront and in the secondary to make the day tougher for Liam Coen's unit, and will have to be the driving factor for this group hungry to get their fourth win on the board this year.
The Texans have yet to allow more than 20 points in a game once this year. If they can keep that up in their second bout against the Jaguars, who scored 17 in their Week 3 contest, overcoming Stroud's injury might be attainable.
2. More Consistency on the Ground
Last week's performance against the Denver Broncos consisted of the worst outing on the ground that Houston has been a part of this year. The Texans averaged under three yards a carry on 28 attempts throughout the day, failing to have a single rusher eclipse 40 yards.
That can't continue for this Texans offense as they navigate deeper into the season, and getting those gears to turn on the ground is especially important in a game when Stroud is forced to the sidelines.
The Texans are 3-0 in games this season when logging over 120 yards on the ground. In their five losses on the year, their average rushing yards per game have tanked to 83.6. Nick Chubb and Woody Marks deserve to have a few more touches come their way this time around against Jacksonville, and if they do, that decision could pay major dividends.
3. Be Sound on Third-Down
The Texans have consistently remained one of the worst-performing offenses this season when it comes to third-down efficiency.
In their first eight games of the season, the Texans are second-to-last in the NFL for converting on third downs, ahead of only their division rival, the Tennessee Titans, currently standing 1-8 halfway through the year. That's not ideal company to be surrounded by for anyone.
This week, that third-down success could be even harder to come by with Mills commanding the charge over Stroud. Last week against Denver, the Texans' struggles only continued when their backs were against the wall on third-down, going just 3-17 on those opportunities. Last time against Jacksonville, they went 4-15.
If the Texans can keep the chains moving when it's most vital this weekend, this offense could have a real chance of overcoming this week's adversity. However, if their flaws continue to show against a respectable Jaguars defense, it could make for another long day offensively in NRG Stadium.
