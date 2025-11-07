Texans Rule Out Five Starters vs. Jaguars in Final Injury Report
THe Houston Texans final injury report has been revealed for their Week 10 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it looks like they'll be down a whopping five starters heading into the weekend.
Here's the full injury report for both sides following their third and final practice of the week:
Houston Texans Injury Report
– S Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: OUT (right quad)
– LB Christian Harris: OUT (shin)
– OG Ed Ingram: OUT (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: OUT (concussion)
– TE Harrison Bryant: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report
– CB Jourdan Lewis: OUT (neck)
– WR Brian Thomas Jr.: OUT (ankle)
– OT Ezra Cleveland: OUT (knee/ankle)
– TE Hunter Long: OUT (hip/knee)
A rough outlook for the Texans that leaves them short-handed in all three phases of the ball.
C.J. Stroud Officially Ruled Out With Concussion
It was confirmed from head coach DeMeco Ryans earlier in the week that C.J. Stroud would be set to miss Week 10 as he still progresses in the concussion protocol, leaving backup Davis Mills to get his first start of the season.
Mills filled in for Stroud in the second quarter of last week's game against the Denver Broncos, completing 17 of his 30 passes for 137 yards and no touchdowns. The fifth-year backup have a pivotal task ahead in leading the Texans to better results offensively against Jacksonville, and evening the season series up 1-1.
Texans Down Two Starting OL
Unfortunately for Mills, he'll have to go up against the Jaguars' defense without two starters on the right side of his line. Both right guard Ed Ingram and right guard Tytus Howard will miss out of the action, forcing further adjustments to an offensive line that's had it's fair share this season.
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
Look for second-year tackle Blake Fisher, Houston's second-round pick from 2024, to elevate as the starter at right tackle. Trent Brown, the Texans' veteran offensive lineman signing from this offseason, could also see his first chance to be active on the game-day roster considering their injuries.
Jalen Pitre to Miss First Game of Season
Houston's defense will also take a critical hit this weekend, as starting nickel Jalen Pitre will miss his first game of the 2025 season.
Pitre has been a big-time playmaker in the Texans' secondary all season. During his eight games so far this season, Pitre has 46 combined tackles, three tackles for loss, five passes defended and three interceptions.
The Texans' starting star duo of Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter will still be in the mix. Pitre's a big loss for Houston's number-one-ranked scoring defense.
Jaguars Without WR Brian Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars won't be without their own notable injuries, though. Star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been ruled out with a high ankle sprain, which leaves the Jacksonville pass corps depleted more than usual, now down both Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter, who's on IR.
Jacksonville will get their trade deadline acquisition from earlier in the week: Jakobi Meyers in the fold for his first game as a Jaguar, and could have a chance for a prominent role from the jump considering their banged-up group of pass-catchers.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!