Texans' New Injury Report Brings Big Will Anderson Jr. Update
The Houston Texans saw the status of a few notable players trending in the right direction vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second of three practice reports during the week.
Here's the full injury report for the Texans from practice number two of the week:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 11/6)
– S Jalen Pitre: DNP (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: DNP (concussion)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: DNP (right quad)
– WR Braxton Berrios: FULL (chest)
– RB Nick Chubb: LIMITED (foot)
– RB Dameon Pierce: LIMITED (personal)
– LB Christian Harris: DNP (shin)
– DE Will Anderson Jr.: LIMITED (quad)
– OG Ed Ingram: DNP (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: DNP (concussion)
– TE Dalton Schultz: FULL (knee/shoulder)
– TE Harrison Bryant: DNP (shoulder)
– DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)
The Good: Anderson Jr., Chubb, Schultz Upgraded
The biggest upgrade of note for the Texans' injury report: star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., who went from a DNP for his first practice of the week to limited with a quad injury.
His status will be worth monitoring leading up to kickoff, but based on his ability to at least get on the field in some capacity, the captain of this defensive unit is trending in the right direction for this weekend.
Running back Nick Chubb saw an improvement in his status for the week during his second practice, leveling up from a DNP to a limited participant in Thursday's practice with a foot issue, and might not be missing his first game of the 2025 season after all.
Dalton Schultz also saw himself upgraded from a limited participant to full in his second practice of the week. The Texans' starting tight end has been dealing with a lingering knee/shoulder issue that's kept him on the injury report since last week, but now he looks fully healthy and ready to go.
The Bad: Pitre, Howard, Ingram Trending Toward Out
For those who might not have a chance to put on the pads this weekend, though, two of the most prominent names rely on the offensive line: starting right guard Ed Ingram and starting right tackle Tytus Howard, who were both DNPs during the second half of the week and could force this unit upfront into a few more changes from what's already been seen this season.
Whoever is set to fill in on the right side of the line will be tasked with protecting backup Davis Mills, who's preparing to make his first start of the season against Jacksonville as C.J. Stroud is ruled out with a concussion, and has a tougher day in the pocket if his starting o-line isn't fully intact.
Starting nickel Jalen Pitre is also gearing up to miss this week against the Jaguars. He's coming off a second-straight DNP practice due to a concussion, and now seems to be one of three Texans players primed to be sidelined due to being stuck in concussion protocol.
