Texans Waive Rookie DB Ahead of Jaguars Matchup
The Houston Texans have quickly released one of their defensive rookies heading into Week 10 after bringing him onto the active roster just one day ago.
According to a team announcement, the Texans have waived undrafted cornerback Alijah Huzzie.
Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Texans are expected to bring him back onto the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Huzzie has been signed onto the Texans roster since this offseason, but started the new year off on the reserve/NFI list that kept him sidelined for the first eight games of the season with a knee injury.
Now leading up to Week 10 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, Huzzie was finally activated to the 53-man roster after being a full participant in practice, but will now, more than likely, be sent to the practice squad for additional roster space, yet still keeps him in play to suit up for Houston in the future.
Texans Waive Rookie CB Alijah Huzzie
Huzzie is a 5-foot-10, 195-pound undrafted corner out of the University of North Carolina. He spent two years with the Tar Heels from 2023 to 2024 after transferring from Eastern Tennessee State University.
During his time with UNC, he had 82 total tackles 14 passes defended, and four interceptions as a solid playmaker in the Tar Heel secondary.
According to Wilson, Huzzie has made a "sound recovery" from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered at the East-West Shrine Bowl, and is seemingly fully healthy and recovered, despite being waived.
Now for Week 10 against Jacksonville, the Texans will have a cornerback room consisting of Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter as their top two names in the mix, followed up by veteran Tremon Smith.
Starting nickel Jalen Pitre is likely to miss out vs. the Jaguars as one of three players dealing with a concussion, while rookie Jaylin Smith was recently placed on Injured Reserve for the second time this year, effectively ending his rookie season.
Don't be surprised to see the Texans elevate one, or even a couple, of names for their secondary from their practice squad for their third of a three-game home stand vs. the Jaguars, where Huzzie could be right in that mix still to make his official NFL debut, if the cards fall in his favor.
