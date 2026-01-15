Texans Get More Bad News on Nico Collins Before Patriots Game

The Houston Texans are looking less and less likely to have Nico Collins in the fold for their divisional round matchup against the New England Patriots— as ESPN's Adam Schefter is the latest to have some added pessimism on the star receiver's status this weekend.

During an interview with WEEI Afternoons, Schefter was asked about what Collins' status in New England may hold after suffering a concussion in the midst of Houston's Wild Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where it didn't seem too likely that the Texans' top target would be ready to go.

"I don't expect him to play," Schefter said of Collins. "I'd be shocked. He's not practicing... It's a short week. He was carted off. To clear protocol in six days, you just don't ordinarily see it. I think it would be an upset if he played on Sunday. I'm not expecting it."

ESPN's @AdamSchefter says that Nico Collins will NOT play against the Patriots pic.twitter.com/Ro0Aub5wD6 — WEEI Afternoons (@WEEIAfternoons) January 14, 2026

While Collins' status heading into the Texans' next game against the Patriots had been up in the air following the events of their Wild Card win, Schefter's report makes it pretty unlikely that his status will be elevated in time for their next showing.

Collins was carted off in the second half of the Texans' action in Pittsburgh after a hard hit to the ground on an attempted reception, suffering what's now the second concussion in the past three months, and more likely than not, will lead to his third missed game of the season because of it.

Nico Collins Unlikely to Play vs. Patriots

If eventually forced to the side for their second playoff game, it's a major loss to the Texans' offense and C.J. Stroud's arsenal. Collins has continued to be the steady number-one target in the passing game for Houston this season amid their offensive ups and downs.

In 15 games played this season, Collins has logged a team-high 1,117 yards on 71 receptions, the second-most catches in a single season of his career, while hauling in six touchdowns throughout. He's an explosive, big-play threat that can handle a heavy share of targets in the passing game, and in his fifth year in Houston, has shown no signs of his production slowing down one bit.

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) scores a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collins will have two more days of practice to try and suit up despite the doubt surrounding his status for the weekend, but if unable to go in any capacity, he'll be ruled out entirely––which wouldn't be shocking considering the circumstances of a short turnaround from Monday Night Football and now logging his second concussion of this season.

For any stretch that Collins is forced to the side for the Texans’ offense, their veteran pass-catchers Xavier Hutchinson and Christian Kirk will see a heightened role, as well as their rookie playmakers in second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-rounder Jaylin Noel, who have both had their respective flashes throughout the season.

Collins would have a better chance to suit up for the following weekend if the Texans advance past the Patriots, but of course, it will take a full week of practice to officially determine whether or not he can clear concussion protocol. This week, the odds of that appear to be slim.

