Nick Caserio Shares Where Texans Stand on Joe Mixon’s Injury

The Houston Texans general manager had a new update on the status of running back Joe Mixon.

Jared Koch

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are now 11 weeks deep into the 2025 NFL season without revealing much clarity on the status of injured running back Joe Mixon, who's been out since the start of training camp in the summer with a lingering foot injury, paired with no clear indication of when he may return.

And now, based on a new update Texans general manager Nick Caserio, it seems like there's not much more clarity to be had for Mixon status until further notice.

During an interview with SportsRadio 610, Caserio was asked about the latest on Mixon's status and when a possible timeline for return could be, where there was one clear takeaway to be had: it's a "very gray situation."

“I know we've been asked about this multiple times, and it's not I'm trying to be evasive. It’s just a very gray situation," Caserio said of Mixon's foot injury. "Joe’s worked at it. There were times where he’s made progress and other times when the progress is kinda stalled there a little bit."

Texans Call Joe Mixon's Injury "Gray Situation"

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball during the third quarter aga
Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Mixon has been on the PUP list since the 2025 season kicked off, leaving Houston without their starting running back of last season for the entire way of this campaign.

During his last season in the fold for the Texans, Mixon played a strong 14 games for his first year onboard the roster, collecting 1,325 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns for the fifth 1,000-yard rushing campaign of his career, and emerging as a pivotal piece in Houston's offensive attack.

Fast forward to present day, though, the chances that Mixon will ultimately be ready to go at some point this season continue to dwindle every week that he's out.

Behind the scenes, Caserio notes that Mixon has been working hard to get back on the field while he's been forced to the side, but as to when that return may be, there's no indication at this point in the year.

"Joe's doing everything he can. Obviously, we’re getting pretty late in the game here, I don’t want to establish any sort of expectations... I don’t think we have anymore clarity at this point. He’s out until he’s not.”

Time will tell what the future holds for Mixon this season and further, but on the surface, the likelihood of the veteran runner missing the entire 2025 campaign appears to be the most favorable outcome.

Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Deputy Editor of Houston Texans On SI and has covered the NFL since 2023. Jared is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. His works have also appeared on MSN, Yahoo, and Bleacher Report.

