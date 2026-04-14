Texans Offer Update on Tank Dell's Ongoing Injury Recovery

The Houston Texans are trending towards finally seeing their fan favorite wide receiver, Tank Dell, back in the mix for the 2026 NFL campaign after the explosive weapon was ruled out for the entire 2025 season with the brutal leg injury suffered from two seasons ago.

However, it seems like the Texans still aren't rushing the process of Dell's gradual return to the lineup.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio was asked about the status of Dell and his injury recovery during his latest press availability before the draft, and ultimately considered him "day-to-day" as Houston's offseason program begins to ramp up.

“With Tank, honestly, it’s probably a day-to-day, we’ll kind of see where he is,” Caserio said. “Probably have a better idea as we get through the spring of what his availability is going to be in training camp."

"He’s been here pretty religiously, since he’s been able to do more once he’s gotten out of the rehab stage.”

Texans' Tank Dell Still Slowly Working Back From Injury

There's still an optimistic sense about what Dell's recovery will hold headed deeper into the offseason, and especially once the Texans get closer to training camp.

But as Houston is still a few months away before that camp action gets going, Caserio's smartly allowed Dell the time and patience to get to 100% before the motions of next season really start to get underway.

The good news is that, while fans have been patiently waiting, Dell has not only remained busy working behind the scenes, but also posting several workout clips on social media to hint that a full recovery and return to play is soon to come.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

In the 25 games Dell has suited up for the Texans, it's resulted in 98 total receptions, 1,376 yards, and ten touchdowns for an average of 55.0 yards a game. In his rookie season, Dell set Houston's franchise record for most receiving touchdowns as a rookie with seven.

When he does return to the Texans' pass-catching corps, he'll be a welcomed lift for everyone involved; not just C.J. Stroud, who will get one of his favorite targets back in his arsenal, but also for the other receivers around him who will have a bit less attention drawn on them individually, and more drawn on the explosive presence of Dell.

Especially as Christian Kirk is out of the Texans' receiving mix, it opens the door for Dell to reclaim his rightful spot as Houston's primary slot weapon, also splitting reps with second-year wideout Jaylin Noel to give this team a quality playmaking spark through the air, and allow him a nice dose of opportunity from the jump.

For now, fans will have to hold their patience for a little while longer as the Texans and Dell keep working through a busy offseason. However, the consensus still remains more likely than not that Dell’s return is imminent at the start of Houston's 2026 campaign.

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