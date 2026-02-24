Texans Might Be Out of Luck for Top OL Free Agent

INDIANAPOLIS, IN–– As the Houston Texans enter this offseason likely on the hunt for a bit more firepower on the offensive line, the idea of landing one of this year's top names on the open market might be a bit too outlandish— that being Baltimore Ravens star center Tyler Linderbaum.

During Ravens' general manager Eric DeCosta's media availability at the NFL Combine, he made it clear that Baltimore had made a "market-setting offer" for Linderbaum heading into free agency, which could make a pursuit from other teams for his services, like the Texans, a little tougher to pull off.

DeCosta said Ravens have made Tyler Linderbaum a “market-setting” offer. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 24, 2026

The Texans, who enter the offseason as one of the few teams with a notable need at center, would get a monumental lift upfront on the interior offensive line if there was any chance for a Linderbaum signing to be in play.

He's been one of the best at his position since entering the league four years ago, has over 70 combined starts between the regular season and playoffs, and at just 25 years old, figures to be a long-term fixture wherever he ends up.

But, in the event that the Ravens aren't interested in letting him trust the free agent pool at all, a massive contract offer before the market opens up could lock him into Baltimore for the long haul, and leave teams like the Texans forced to look elsewhere.

Texans Could Be Priced Out of Tyler Linderbaum

As to what a "market-setting offer" could be for the Ravens' center? Currently, the highest paid at his position throughout the league is Kansas City Chiefs' Creed Humphrey. signed to a hefty $72 million deal over four years that comes out to an $18 million AAV.

With that in mind, it feels extremely plausible for Linderbaum to net around a $20 million AAV or more across a multi-year deal. That'd be a high price to pay for any team, but especially so for the Texans as they sit in their current tight cap situation.

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) with center Tyler Linderbaum (64) and guard Andrew Vorhees (72) at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Not only does Houston have to become cap compliant before the next league year, as they currently sit just under $5 million above the salary cap, but they also have notable extensions to keep in mind moving forward with guys like C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

Therefore, the chances of the Texans not only creating the cap space required for a Linderbaum splash, but to also send a more appealing offer than the Ravens would to pry him away from where he was drafted, while also piecing together future extension numbers for Stroud and Anderson Jr., and for Houston to address other needs and depth around the roster, it becomes a near-impossible exercise.

That means for the Texans, expect them to take their center needs elsewhere besides pursuing a home run signing. Maybe that comes in the draft with a young player to build with for the future, or in the form of a cheaper veteran free agent pickup, but Linderbaum's chances in Houston seem slim to none.