Texans Should Sign Recently-Cut Dolphins Player, And It's Not Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins are the latest NFL team to get active in cutting a batch of players from their roster in an effort to save cap space heading into this offseason, headlined by their reported releases of Tyreek Hill and Bradley Chubb.

The Houston Texans, like any other team across the league, are bound to be keeping close watch on those recently released Dolphins. And for a few names, there could be an ideal fit to be had when looking at the Texans as a potential destination.

But there's one player who was dropped by the Dolphins who makes a good bit of sense for the Texans in particular, and it's not any big name acquisition of Hill of Chubb.

Instead, it's veteran guard James Daniels, who was reportedly released by the Dolphins according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Why Texans Should Pursue James Daniels

The Texans have long been in search of refining their offensive line to not only protect C.J. Stroud to the best of their ability, but to boost their run game to allow their offense to be better balanced. An acquisition of Daniels doesn't fix all of those issues, but he could certainly help.

Daniels has lined up at both guard spots throughout his seven-year career, having lined up at right guard for the past five. Houston could benefit from an investment at left guard this offseason, but especially at right guard in the event that Ed Ingram––one of the Texans' best-performing offensive linemen––leaves in free agency.

Daniels has graded decently well as both a run and pass-blocker in the stints that he's been healthy. The four games he was healthy in 2024, Daniels finished with a total PFF grade of 92.6. And at only 28 years old, there's reason to believe that as long as he's on the field, he can sustain his play as a serviceable guard moving forward.

The glaring flaw with Daniels for any team interested in signing him centers around his health concerns. He's only played in five games across the last two seasons after being ruled out after just three snaps into his 2025 campaign with a torn pec, and could have additional risk involved for any team that's interested in signing him without true confidence in his long-term health.

However, if the Texans can agree to a short-term, team-friendly contract for Daniels once free agency opens, there could certainly be a starting spot for him at left guard if Houston wants to move Tytus Howard back to right tackle, and it might be well worth the dart throw in an attempt to best protect C.J. Stroud under center for 2026.

