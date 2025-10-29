Texans Owner Comments on Possibility of Trade Deadline Move
With the NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, many have pinned the Houston Texans as early candidates who could be buyers to make a move on the trade market to keep building momentum into a late playoff push in the second half of their season.
But what does the Texans' ownership group think about a potential deadline move?
When asked, Cal McNair doesn't rule out the idea that it makes sense, but ultimately has the confidence in the tandem of Nick Caserio and DeMeco Ryans to make the right decisions, whatever that may be.
“I think with the deadline coming up you’ll see teams start communicating more and if something makes sense, you know, Nick is always very active trying to make the roster better, whether it’s in February and March or or here we are in November, you know, he’s always working with coach [DeMeco Ryans] always trying to make the team better,” Cal McNair said, via KRPC2's Aaron Wilson.
“So, if there’s something that makes sense, I’m sure they’ll find a way to do it.”
Cal McNair Remains Confident in Texans' Caserio, Ryans
McNair's take is largely the same sentiment Caserio echoed weeks ago when asked about the trade deadline himself; if a trade makes sense, this front office has shown to not be afraid to make bold, unconventional moves, so it can't be ruled out.
"There's always opportunities to improve your team, you just have to figure out what's the right mechanism; whats the right fit," Caserio said. "We have some players that we feel are going to be able to help our team that haven't played for us at this point."
For the Texans, their defense has remained stout as one of the best and most well-rounded in the league through eight weeks, leveling out as the NFL's best scoring defense. But the offensive end could have a good opportunity for an upgrade or two, whether that be to add a weapon for C.J. Stroud or stability upfront on the offensive line.
However, Houston's also fresh off one of their best collective offensive performances of the year in Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers.
The Texans got nine pass-catchers involved, that included a much larger workload for their rookie contributors. The offensive line allowed zero sacks for the first time since 2023, and of course, C.J. Stroud reaped the rewards in a big way for his third victory of the season.
McNair himself saw some inspiring things from that win against San Francisco as well, instilling further belief in what this roster can put together under the leadership of DeMeco Ryans.
“We’re early in the season, so we’re still sorting through it," McNair said. “Had sort of a slow start and now we’re picking up the pace. So, it’s really interesting. I was talking to DeMeco the other day about culture and psychology actually."
"We spend so much of our time on the culture, and DeMeco, as he keeps evolving and getting better and better as a coach, he recognizes that and that part of his activity is growing. So, you’re seeing that as he messages the team and keeps the team on the right path."
Maybe that swing in the positive direction from last week could prompt the Texans to hold off on making a notable deadline deal, but in Caserio's words, there are always ways to improve your team. Time will tell if Houston makes that effort to do so before the trade buzzer sounds later next week.
