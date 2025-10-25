C.J. Stroud Sends Subtle Message on Texans' Offensive System
It's getting into broken record territory how often the Houston Texans falter and fail because of the same issues recurring over on the offensive side of the ball.
You could place the failure to substantially protect third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud right atop the current laundry list of issues, and very few would argue to the contrary. The patchwork construction of the Texans’ offensive line has not helped things in the least, but just about nothing they've done to date has consistently stuck to the wall either.
However, if you actually listen closely to what Stroud has been saying just lately; it becomes more plain to see that he feels elements of this offense are being foisted upon him in a way.
"That's where I think some of the playmaking abilities has to come out," Stroud said of the Texans' offense. "That's the thing in this offense, every play just doing your job -- even if it means gain of 2 [yards]. That's what we're being asked to do. That's what we're asked of, so that's something I'm still getting used to.”
"I think when that time comes, we got to find answers, and that's where and when the ball is getting out for 2 yards, that's when I trust wideout [Xavier Hutchinson] or one of the guys on the outside to make somebody miss and get 8 [yards]. So, that's the type of offense we're living in."
C.J. Stroud's Comments on Texans' Offense System Raise Questions
Quite clearly for Stroud, the short passing elements of the Texans' new-look offense is something the third-year signal caller is at best struggling to get completely acclimated with, and at worst, is simply not happy with having to execute.
Either way you slice it, head coach DeMeco Ryans has put his faith in his beleaguered first-year offensive coordinator Nick Caley; they're digging in for the long haul.
Therefore, it dictates that Stroud has to pan for flecks of gold in the hope they turn into bigger nuggets along the way.
Unfortunately, the major injury bug has struck just recently at the very core talent they have within the wide receiver ranks, but Stroud still feels they can get things going and turn some short gains into far more substantial ones.
"I really like what [Noel] and [Higgins] have been doing," Stroud enthused. "Continue to show up and run great routes like they've been doing. I think whatever they're doing in practice, which has been really good, will get it done in the game. I'm in full faith with them. I think they're ready, and I'm excited to see them roll."
The trouble is, with the 5-2 San Francisco 49ers next up on deck, the Texans need to find some immediate traction or the entire season could very well end up in the dumpster.
This upcoming three-game home stand will also feature the Denver Broncos with their impressive defense coming to town, but coach Ryans is very wisely keeping his eyes trained on the 49ers more immediate threat.
"I really don't even care about the game versus one play at a time," Ryans declared this week. "Be locked in, do what you're supposed to do."
On account of just how well 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh has done getting his bullish unit to get after teams rather aggressively; we can expect no different from them this Sunday. Pressurizing Stroud has become the open secret that has given defensive-minded gurus like Saleh the green light.
The issues and fractures undoubtably run deep within the spluttering Texans offense, but do they have the wherewithal and self-sacrifice required to really resolve them in an extremely limited time frame?
Questions, questions, questions.
