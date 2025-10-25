Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Week 8
The Houston Texans are heading into Week 8 vs. the San Francisco 49ers looking to rebound from a less-than-ideal showing vs. the Seattle Seahawks coming out of their bye to wind up 2-4.
It effectively took the wind out of the sails for some of the hype building up behind the Texans after two-straight wins. Now a few steps back in the division race while letting a few of their offensive flaws show on Monday Night Football, the consensus around this team has seen a bit of a shift, and will be tasked to prove some doubters wrong moving forward.
Here's a roundup of various NFL power rankings to outline how the Texans are viewed after their disappointing loss vs. Seattle:
Sports Illustrated: 24th
Last week: 20th
Sports Illustrated drops the Texans by four. Conor Orr still sees upside for how this team can generate stops, but the offensive woes are what limit this ranking stretching any higher.
"Seattle’s defense will make anyone look uncomfortable, but my goodness was Monday night an indictment on the offensive line and C.J. Stroud. Like Lawrence, two things can be true about Stroud as well: He is almost constantly under duress and he handles those situations increasingly poorly. It’s David Carr-ian or Carson Wentz-ian."––Conor Orr
On SI: 22nd
Last week: 22nd
On SI publishers and editors kept the Texans steady with their ranking at 22. When dishing on Houston's biggest lesson of the season so far, my revelation focused on this defense being of true elite caliber.
"While the Texans’ offense has yet to prove it’s up to the standard it needs to be to be a true playoff threat in the AFC, defensively, the Texans have one of the top units in the league. Houston’s ranked No. 1 for points allowed per game (14.7) and EPA per play allowed (-0.17), all while being led by star edge rushing duo Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, who have a combined eight sacks in six games." –– Jared Koch
ESPN: 21st
Last week: 18th
ESPN scaled the Texans back from near the middle of the pack, but DJ Bien-Aime made sure to credit standout guard Ed Ingram as the biggest unsung hero on the roster, despite Houston's drop back outside of the top 20.
"Ingram wasn't even a starter entering camp. Former left tackleCam Robinson(now with the Browns) suffered an injury early in camp, leading to a complete shake-up on the unit that led to Ingram stepping in at right guard. He has been the starter since then and has done well to fuel the Texans' run game. General manager Nick Caserio said, "Ed has done a pretty good job and a change of scenery is good for everybody involved in that situation." –– DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 23rd
Last week: 20th
Bleacher Report bumps the Texans down by three after a humbling loss to Seattle, going as far as to call this year a "wasted season" after eight weeks of turbulence.
"Let's just put it out there. The postseason aspirations the Texans had entering 2025? Their preseason status as the favorites in the AFC South? Those hopes have evaporated. Houston's defense has done its level-best, including four takeaways Monday night in Seattle. But the offense is busted. Mostly because the offensive line is one of the worst in the NFL."
"This is a wasted season in Houston—that line was already bad and essentially made worse on purpose because Laremy Tunsil made too much money. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing in what's shaping up to be a lost 2025, and he's eligible to be extended next year. There are worse teams than the Texans. Many worse coaches than DeMeco Ryans. But good luck finding a general manager who bungled this year more than Nick Caserio." –– Gary Davenport
CBS: 21st
Last week: 20th
CBS's Pete Prisco points out the elephant in the room of the Texans' porous offensive line in the midst of dropping Houston right outside of the top 20.
"It's hard to win when your offensive line stinks. Theirs is awful. They have big-time problems considering the schedule left to play." –– Pete Prisco
FOX: 19th
Last week: 19th
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano keeps Houston within the top 20, and elevated it to its highest ranking of the roundup, but doesn't quite give the most optimal forecast for what lies ahead.
"The struggles of C.J. Stroud and their offense remain a mystery. With games against the 49ers and Broncos up next, they’re unlikely to fix it anytime soon."–– Ralph Vacchiano
The Athletic: 24th
Last week: 20th
The Athletic's tandem of writers shouldered some of the blame on C.J. Stroud and DeMeco Ryans for the unfortunate outcome vs. Seattle. Yet, above all, the offensive line is the aspect of this offense drawing the most glaring concerns.
"Yes, C.J. Stroud needs to be better. He was off target way too much Monday night. And, yes, DeMeco Ryans’ defense needs to be better. But the Houston offensive line is doing nothing for the running game and is making things difficult for Stroud." –– Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
USA TODAY: 22nd
Last week: 18th
USA Today's Nate Davis looks ahead to a three-game home slate that could bring the Texans back on track. However, their competition certainly won't make it a cakewalk.
"Now three games behind Indy in the AFC South, at least they get to play their next three games at home ... albeit against three teams currently sporting winning records." –– Nate Davis
Yahoo: 22nd
Last week: 20th
Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab calls out the Texans' offense for being a fluke of sorts vs. the Seahawks after two wins against inferior talent, while also drawing up some concern for the road that lies ahead.
"We found out Monday night that the improvement the Texans' offense showed was simply due to facing the Titans and depleted Ravens. What we saw against Seattle was the same bad offense we saw in the first three games. It seems unlikely to get much better." –– Frank Schwab
