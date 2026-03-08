Texans, Pro Bowl Defender Share Mutual Interest in Extension

The Houston Texans might not be done when it comes to extending some of their best players on the roster from last season.

Their next extension? Keep an eye on Pro Bowl linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who appears to have mutual interest in getting a new deal done with Houston according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

"Pro Bowl middle linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and the Texans have mutual interest in a contract extension this offseason, per sources," Wilson reported."Al-Shaair is due an $11 million base salary in the final year of his three-year, $34 million contract. He currently has a $15.235 million salary-cap figure."

It would be yet another extension done by Nick Caserio ahead of NFL free agency, joining Danielle Hunter's new deal that adds another contract year on for 2027 at $40 million, along with veteran tight end Dalton Schultz, who landed a $12 million extension for one more season himself earlier in the week as well.

Al-Shaair, coming off his best season in a Texans uniform, could be next in line, and thus ink a cornerstone of Houston's defense for another season, or more.

Texans Extending Azeez Al-Shaair?

It makes sense as to why the Texans would want to bring back Al-Shaair, as he's slated to hit the final year of his existing three-year contract in 2026.

Houston's star linebacker is a vital part of DeMeco Ryans' front seven, has been with him since his days with the San Francisco 49ers as a defensive coordinator before hitting a one-year stop with the Tennessee Titans. He's a coveted piece of the Texans’ roster both on the field and in the locker room.

And at only 28 years old, headed into his age-29 season, he still has multiple years as a high-level linebacker left ahead of him that make him worthy of a long-term commitment.

Last season, Al-Shaair played in 16 games to log his first season with over 100 combined tackles and multiple interceptions, logging 103 tackles and two picks on the year, paired with nine passes defended and a forced fumble.

That led to his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance at the end of the season, and proves he's shown no signs of slowing down in his late 20s.

Therefore, by extending Azeez Al-Shaair, the Texans could keep a key defender beyond next season while lowering his immediate cap hit by spreading bonus money across multiple years. It's exactly how Houston's approached their deals for other veterans like Hunter and Schultz, and Al-Shaair might be next.

The Texans already made sure to retain one of their linebackers from last season on for another two years in E.J. Speed, who signed his own $13 million extension over the weekend to keep their elite front seven and its depth in-tact for another year.

Another extension for Al-Shaair would be able to do that as well, while also giving him a much-deserved pay raise.