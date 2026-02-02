Texans’ Top Stars Take Stage at NFL Pro Bowl

Some of the NFL's biggest stars have officially touched down in California for this week, not just for the Super Bowl action bound to take place later this weekend, but also for the Pro Bowl Games set for this Tuesday, showcasing a few of the league’s best in an array of skills challenges, along with a 7-on-7 flag football matchup between the AFC and NFC.

For the Houston Texans, they have six names in the mix of the Pro Bowl action. Their league-best defense has five players named on the AFC's roster––Will Anderson, Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock, and Azeez Al-Shaair––while their offense had one selection in the form of star wideout Nico Collins to round out the pack.

Five of those six––excluding their All-Pro corner in Stingley––were in attendance for the Pro Bowl's team practice on Monday, and made sure to share a video to socials, courtesy of Kamari Lassiter, with said appearance.

PRO BOWL GAMES READY 🤘



Pro Bowl Games - Tuesday 7pm CT on ESPN

— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) February 1, 2026

Texans' Stars Touch Down at NFL Pro Bowl

For the Texans, it's their second-highest number of players selected to a Pro Bowl in a single season throughout their franchise's history.

The only other time in which a Texans roster has found more Pro Bowl selections in a given year came within the 2013 season, where Houston found a staggering 10 players with a nod, headlined by the likes of quarterback Matt Schaub, running back Arian Foster, and wideout Andre Johnson among others.

This time around, the Texans would have four Pro Bowlers in the mix on their squad upon the initial release of Pro Bowl rosters in Anderson, Stingley, Collins, and Al-Shaair, but would quickly find their way to a couple of injury replacements in the secondary with Lassiter and Bullock––each now representing both H-Town and the AFC along with the league's top stars.

As Lassiter notes in his greeting, there might even be a case for a few more Texans to be in the fold in San Francisco, whether it be versatile defensive back Jalen Pitre, or even tight end Dalton Schultz; both of whom had strong seasons in their own right. But they'll instead be left empty-handed, with a chip on their shoulder to have an even campaign next season for that nod this time next year.

Feb 1, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) during AFC practice at the Flag Fieldhouse Moscone Center South Building. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of course, we won't get to see the Texans' top defenders suiting up in pads and helmets for a classic tackle Pro Bowl Game between the AFC and NFC, but it'll offer a chance to see Houston's talent on that side of the ball fly around the field one last time before the offseason.

