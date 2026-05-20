Which Texans Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs

The Houston Texans are currently in the second phase of offseason workouts leading up to their 2026 regular season with OTAs right around the corner at the end of May.

It's the next big step in getting this roster ready and fully prepared for what is expected to be another playoff-ready group after a busy offseason of moves bringing in fresh new talent.

But what will be the most important factors to watch as the Texans take the field? Of course, you can only learn so much in three days of practices without pads, but there's certainly still a few key factors to keep watch of.

Here's three of the biggest storylines for Texans fans to watch during next week's OTAs, and one that shouldn't hold much weight:

C.J. Stroud's Big Season

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

There's no one on the Texans' roster with a brighter spotlight on them this season than C.J. Stroud. After a brutal conclusion to his 2026 campaign, combined with buzzing contract discussions taking place all throughout this offseason, the noise is louder than ever for Houston's quarterback.

So how will he respond to it?

At least to this point, there have already been some notable changes in Stroud's physique and multiple comments from teammates expressing confidence in their quarterback for this coming season that hint things are swinging in the right direction for 2026.

But the work has only just started. A strong OTAs will be the next step in cementing that further confidence in what his pivotal fourth season could ultimately look like.

How Does Tank Dell Look?

Jul 29, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It's been over a year since Dell last played in an NFL game, but he's trending closer and closer towards his return to play for the 2026 season. And he should be participating in at least some capacity of drills at OTAs.

However, there still remain some big questions revolving around how quickly he'll be able to get back to a true 100% before next season, along with what he looks like in this brand-new wide receiver corps.

The Texans' pass-catchers look a little different from the last time Dell was out there, now with 2025 selections Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel likely taking a larger role this next season, and leaving Dell in some real competition to get his own reps.

The DT2 Spot

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans did some major work to their defensive tackle position this summer to the point where that second starting spot next to Sheldon Rankins will have some good competition to keep an eye on in OTAs.

The big-ticket name is, of course, second-round rookie Kayden McDonald, who's bound to be a future fixture at the position, but might not be a shoo-in to be a day-one starter.

2025 standout Tommy Togiai and recent free agent signing Logan Hall will also have to get some opportunities at the position that makes this group an intriguing battle to keep an eye on from OTAs up until the start of next season.

What Doesn't Matter

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) and Houston Texans Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One factor of the Texans' OTAs that's not worth putting much stock into: the offensive line competition, which is sure to heat up once they get closer to the regular season, but won't be worth much at this point in the offseason.

The Texans have several moving pieces upfront between free agents, rookies, and returning players that leave their five-man combination currently pretty foggy. Guys like Aireontae Ersery, Ed Ingram, and Braden Smith feel like virtual locks to start, but nothing much is certain outside of those three.

Yet, without a padded practice and many weeks to go until preseason or even training camp gets underway, picking apart what this entire starting offensive line could eventually look like now won't be worth much.

Expect the Texans to try several different combinations upfront from now until Week 1 to determine who the best five guys will be on their starting unit.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!