Texans RB Joe Mixon Unlikely to Return This Season
It looks like the Houston Texans are preparing to be without their starting running back from last season, Joe Mixon, for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Texans are not expected to see Mixon return this season as he continues to rehab from a foot injury he suffered earlier this offseason.
"Sources: Texans RB Joe Mixon is not expected to play this season as he deals with a foot injury from the offseason. Mixon likely remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list through the season. Meanwhile, Houston moves forward with Nick Chubb and Woody Marks."
Texans' Joe Mixon Expected to Miss Entire 2025 Season
Mixon has been sidelined for the Texans dating back to this offseason's OTAs and minicamps, and while the initial expectation would be for the veteran running back to eventually return down the line of this season, those hopes aren't looking like they'll be coming to fruition.
In Mixon's most recent season with the Texans during 2024, he was a key playmaker on the offensive side of the ball for their AFC South-winning roster, playing in 14 games to collect 281 touches and 1,325 all-purpose yards. Mixon was inevitably named to his second Pro Bowl appearance after logging his sixth season of over 1,000 yards from scrimmage.
Earlier in the week before new developments broke surrounding the veteran back, Texans general manager Nick Caserio noted that while Mixon's made progress in his recovery, the injury has made for a "very gray situation."
"It’s just a very gray situation," Caserio said of Mixon's foot injury, via Sports Radio 610. "Joe’s worked at it. There were times where he’s made progress and other times when the progress is kinda stalled there a little bit... Joe's doing everything he can."
"Obviously, we’re getting pretty late in the game here, I don’t want to establish any sort of expectations... I don’t think we have anymore clarity at this point. He’s out until he’s not.”
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
During their 10 games with Chubb and Marks leading the backfield, the Texans have ranked 22nd in the NFL for rushing yards per game (107.6), and in the bottom five in the league for total rushing touchdowns (5).
Without Mixon in the fold, it's led the Texans to pivot to a tandem of veteran offseason signing Nick Chubb and rookie Woody Marks commanding their backfield; a duo that's had its flashes through the first half of the season that combined Chubb's power running with Marks' explosive playmaking.
Now, the backfield combination of Marks and Chubb looks to be one the Texans are set to roll with for the remainder of the 2025 season, leaving Mixon to look ahead towards the 2026 campaign to make his long-awaited return to this Houston offense, and finally get back to 100% health.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!