Texans Get Good News on Final Injury Report for Bills Game
Outside of a couple of key absences, the Houston Texans' health seems to be on an upward trend heading into their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills based on their latest injury report update–– listing just three names on their final practice report before kickoff.
Here's the full injury report outlook for both sides heading into Week 12:
Houston Texans Injury Report
– QB CJ Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– CB Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills Injury Report
– WR Mecole Hardman: OUT (calf)
– TE Dalton Kincaid: OUT (hamstring)
– DT Phidarian Mathis: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
– WR Curtis Samuel: OUT (elbow/neck)
Of course, the absence of C.J. Stroud is a big loss for the Texans, and not having Jalen Pitre in their secondary is certainly bound to hurt too, but beyond those two names listed along with Jamal Hill, Houston had everyone else on the active roster as a full participant in their third practice.
Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair, Will Anderson Upgraded to Full Participants
Guys like linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., and tight end Dalton Schultz were limited in the Texans' first two injury reports, but as both have now been upgraded to full participants in active, they're shaping up to be at 100% on the short week.
With Stroud out, that places Davis Mills in to make his third start of this season after putting together a 2-0 record through his previous two outings against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. Now, he'll be looking to extend that streak in a critical matchup on the Texans' home field.
Stroud looks more than likely to make his return to the Texans' lineup in Week 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts, but for the meantime, Mills is the one taking the lead.
Bills Without Multiple Offensive Pieces
On the Bills' side, they'll be without a handful of names on the offensive side of the ball, and leaves Josh Allen and the Buffalo offense a bit shorthanded in their road primetime showing.
Dalton Kincaid is likely the biggest target Allen will be without against the Texans, who's combined for 448 yards through the air on the season through eight games, and leaves Dawson Knox as the Bills tight end to be upgraded to a bigger role.
At wide receiver, veterans Mecole Hardman and Curtis Samuel take out a couple of chess pieces. That means for pass-catchers like Khalil Shakir, Joshua Palmer, and even last week's standout against Tampa Bay, Tyrell Shavers, they could come into Houston with a bigger responsibility on their shoulders offensively, doing it against one of the best defenses in the league.
