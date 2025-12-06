Chiefs' Steve Spagnuolo Speaks Highly of Texans' Offense

In recent weeks, the Houston Texans have been able to build some serious momentum on both sides of the ball, to where they've now reached a four-game win streak heading into their SNF matchup vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, and are seemingly putting opposing staffs on notice every passing week.

That's no different for the Chiefs and their coaching collective, who have some clear respect for what the Texans are bringing to the table in Week 14.

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is one of those many names onboard taking notice of how strong this Houston unit might actually be, particularly with how the Texans' offense and defense have begun to start clicking and playing off each other.

“Listen, all of a sudden it’s all clicking, in my opinion," Spagnuolo said of the Texans. "I look at that whole team, first of all, and they’re well put together. They play off of their defense, they're really good on defense."

But while the Texans are playing in sync on both ends, Spags also sees a ton of raw talent on the offensive side of the ball— going as far as to say that Houston's receiver group might be the best they face down the stretch of this season.

"This may be one of the best overall receiving groups that we’re going to see," Spagnuolo continued. "They can run the football, and they've got a quarterback that's dynamic with his feet, and getting out of trouble. So, it odesn't get any easier. There's no soft pitches in this league.”

Steve Spagnuolo Not Overlooking Texans' Offense

The Chiefs' defense, while perhaps not the caliber of the Texans' elite unit, has been far from a slouch throughout the season so far. They're top 10 in least yards allowed per game (306), and bottom ten in the NFL for total touchdowns allowed (24).

But that defense also reared its ugly head at recently as last weekend against the Dallas Cowboys; allowing 31 points on the day, thanks to 320 yards through the air from Dak Prescott, and over 450 yards of total offense allowed as well.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This weekend, it might be hard to see a similar game script play out. The Texans' swarming defense is on the other side of Patrick Mahomes to make his day a little bit tougher, and Houston has only scored over 30 points twice in a game this season.

But with C.J. Stroud back and starting to click at the right time with his surrounding weapons and some improved offensive line play, it certainly won't be an easy task for Spagnuolo and this Kansas City defense to put a stop to the Texans' hot hand of a four-game win streak.

