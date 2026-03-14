Texans Sign Former Cardinals OL Evan Brown

The Houston Texans' aggressive work on the offensive line to start their 2026 offseason has only continued with their latest free agency signing.

Accoridng to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans have signed former Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Evan Brown to a one-year contract.

Per Rapoport, the deal is worth up to $3.5 million that will keep Brown on through the 2026 season.

Former #AZCardinals G Evan Brown, who was released late this week, lands quickly with the #Texans on a 1-year deal for up to $3.5M, per The Insiders.



Deal negotiated by Sean Kiernan & Tommy Povinelli from @AthletesFirst. pic.twitter.com/CUjxQO65Aq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2026

Brown was released from the Cardinals earlier last week, where he had spent the past two seasons, and would hit the open market headed into his age-30 season to join the seventh team of his NFL career.

That would quickly wind up being the Texans, who were in obvious need of help at their left guard spot, and are able to bring some much-needed experience at the position, but also versatility for Houston on a one-year deal.

Texans Sign Former Cardinals OG Evan Brown

Brown enters as the second signing on the offensive line from outside the building in the first week of the free agent market opening along with Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith, and thus brings some further stability on their interior headed into 2026.

Brown, like Smith, has a good amount of experience starting in the NFL throughout his time in the league, who began his career in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of SMU.

Brown has started in 68 regular season games throughout the past eight seasons, having started the most games during his tenure with the Cardinals since 2024, starting 28 games throughout that timeframe.

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals guard Evan Brown (63) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Brown spent his time with the Cardinals lining up as a left guard throughout his two years in the building, but he's proven throughout seven years in the league that he can line up at multiple positions on the interior.

During his 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks and 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, he was primarily starting center for both. In 2022 with Detroit, he started at right guard throughout the season.

So the Texans have an experienced, versatile lineman in the building on a cheap contract for the next year, who could realistically compete for a chance to start at either left guard or center as soon as Week One hits for the 2026 season.

Houston's previous starter at left guard, Tytus Howard, was shipped off to the Cleveland Browns before the start of free agency for a fifth-round pick, while their starting center position will likely now come down to either Brown, their previous starter, Jake Andrews, or a rookie draft pick yet to be added to the mix.

Expect work to continue on the Texans' offensive line as the offseason progresses, especially as the draft arrives, where Houston will have four selections in the top 100 picks at their disposal. But so far, their largely discussed offensive line is starting to develop into a serviceable group to enter next season with.