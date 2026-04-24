Biggest Winners and Losers From Texans' Keylan Rutledge Pick

The Houston Texans made their mark on the first day of the 2026 NFL Draft by trading up from pick 28 to 26 with the Buffalo Bills to select Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.

Rutledge, a top interior offensive line prospect in this year's class with a fast-rising stock and one-of-a-kind mentality, finds himself as the newest member of this overhauled Texans front, and a hopeful upgrade and steady piece to fill into their trenches for the foreseeable future.

Let's take a look at some of the biggest winners and losers to come out of the Texans' offensive line investment at the end of round one:

Winner: C.J. Stroud

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There's no question that the biggest winner of the entire equation of Houston adding an offensive lineman in round one is the quarterback that he'll be protecting: C.J. Stroud.

After a pair of seasons facing disarray in the trenches, many have been clamoring across the offseason (and even dating back to 2025) about the Texans' desperate need to rework their offensive line in a major way.

For who could now set up for their third new starter upfront for next season in Rutledge, alongside Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, that turnover certainly offers a breath of fresh air for Stroud, and might just help facilitate a bounce-back year four.

Loser: Evan Brown

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Evan Brown (63) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Texans had brought in Evan Brown earlier this offseason as one of their multiple free agent additions upfront as someone who could provide depth and competition at guard and center, having previously been a starter on the Arizona Cardinals' line before arriving.

Now, Brown's route to getting notable playing time becomes significantly dwarfed with the presence of Rutledge in the mix, who Houston is bound to be eager to find extra opportunities for wherever possible, and certainly into Brown's share of reps in the process.

Winner: David Montgomery

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) warms up ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans' run blocking is certainly able to take a nice step forward by bringing a mauler like Rutledge into the equation.

That effort to prioritize the run game ultimately helps the best interests of the Texans' newest face in the backfield, David Montgomery, who's sure to have a renewed sense of confidence with another offensive line option to place ahead of him.

Houston's made it clear they want a further emphasis on the ground offensively next season by investing in both offensive linemen with run-blocking upside and, of course, their push for Montgomery from the Lions. Rutledge's presence takes their potential in the run game a step further.

Loser: Jake Andrews

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans center Jake Andrews (60) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Some may argue that Wyatt Teller is the name at the biggest risk of losing his potential starting spot in 2026 because of Houston's selection on Thursday. That'd be a rough wake up call for the veteran guard less than two months from being signed onto the Texans' roster.

Instead, 2025's starter at center, Jake Andrews, could be the one with a much more likely chance of seeing his role shift with Rutledge's addition.

The Texans have long been a fan of what Andrews brings to the table as a starting option at center. But he needed competition to cement his standing in that role once again next season. That's exactly what Rutledge brings.

Rutledge primarily played right guard in college, though it's hard to imagine Houston not testing him at multiple different spots on the line––such as center––in training camp and preseason to see if there’s a day one starting spot for him.

And if he shows up in those opportunities, Andrews' future in the lineup starts to become a real question mark.

Winner: Buffalo Bills

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's not to say the Texans lost their trade to go up and get Rutledge in the first place. They did fine. But the Bills definitely did cash in nicely with their trade down the board that equated to just a two-spot shift.

The Bills moved their third-round pick from the 90s into a top 70 selection, and landed an extra day-three pick in the process that the Texans had on hand to sweeten the pot.

Buffalo followed that up by making two more draft trades with the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans, coming out of it with three selections in the top 101, and two more early day three picks from where they started the day with.

The #Bills traded three times tonight: They went down with Houston, then down with New England and then out of Round 1 with Tennessee.



Buffalo sends picks No. 31, 69, and 165 to the Titans in exchange for picks No. 35, 66, and 101. https://t.co/KmIS7jg5XR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 24, 2026

Not adding a first round pick into the fold at the end of day one is never the sexy option. But the Bills added a nice chunk of value down the board for the next couple of days, which woudn't have been possible without their initial move with Houston.

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