Texans Veteran LB Gives Major Praise to DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans have managed to rally back from a slow start to the 2025 NFL season to sit at a 4-5 record heading into Week 11, brought back from the ashes at the command of third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, and proving that their campaign is far from over with eight weeks to go in the season.
Thanks to Ryans' elite defense and a continously improving offense, the Texans are right back in the hunt to be competitive within the second half of the season. And in the process of that climb back to relevance, Houston's head coach has made sure to land some due credit his way.
Henry To'oTo'o Credits DeMeco Ryans' Intensity
One of those names on Houston's top-tier defense, Henry To'oTo'o, gave his flowers to Ryans during his latest appearance on Good Morning Football, praising the ease that comes with playing for him, especially when bringing the energy that he does.
“When you've got a leader like that; he's a player’s coach," To'oTo'o said, "He expects greatness out of him. Me and him, we have a great relationship. When you have somebody that you’ll go out and die for, and he still has that player energy where he's hyped up, and he's turnt up."
"When you make a play, he's jumping up and down with you, and that’s what you want as a player. You want to be able to go out with somebody that you know will die for you, and that’s who DeMeco is.”
It's a lead from Ryans that's brought the Texans back to life after a brutal 0-3 start to the year, and in the process, has put together one of the more well-rounded, dominant defenses for the first half of the season.
Ryans' Defense Sustaining Elite Status
In their ten games on the year so far, the Texans are the NFL's number-one scoring defense (16.7 points/game), allowing the least amount of yards per game (261.3), and are the number-one defense for EPA/play (-0.18). Only last week vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars was the only time Houston's allowed more than 20 points in a single game all season
That's a force that's been a tough challenge for opposing teams, even when considering the Texans' ups and downs on the offensive end.
The consistent prowess is not only attributed to the outstanding talent Houston has in the front seven and secondary, but also some nice coaching on the sidelines from Ryans, along with the play-callers on both sides of the ball from coordinators Nick Caley and Matt Burke.
Simply put, the optimism is still there for Houston after a brutal beginning stretch, in large part due to the resilience exhibited from Ryans' group week after week, despite falling into some tough holes throughout the way. Time will tell if that surge up the standings can continue into the second half of the season, but with a coach like Ryans at the helm, the job becomes a whole lot easier.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!