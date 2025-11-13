Texans Rule Out C.J. Stroud, Two Others for Titans Game
The Houston Texans have officially ruled out three starters for their Week 11 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.
According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion), nickel Jalen Pitre (concussion), and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (quad) have all been ruled out vs. Tennessee.
It's a tough blow for the Texans in all three phases, as it'll rule out the group of three for their second-straight game after being inactive vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.
QB Davis Mills to Start for Texans vs. Titans
Stroud has been out of the mix for the Texans since suffering his concussion in Week 9 vs. the Denver Broncos. He was a DNP for Houston's first two practices of the week before facing Tennessee as he continues to traverse through the league's concussion protocol, which leaves backup Davis Mills to start for a second game.
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, Stroud's concussion symptoms have been improving. But instead of a one-week turnaround, he'll be set to miss at least a pair of division games. Stroud is still experiencing symptoms, including a sensitivity to light last week and headaches this week.
There's could be a chance he misses Week 12's Thursday Night Football game vs. the Buffalo Bills on a short week, yet that status remains to be seen.
Mills, the Texans' veteran backup, managed to step up to the occasion last week against the Jaguars, as he threw for nearly 300 yards and contributed to three total touchdowns. He'll be able get a shot to show out against a divisional opponent once more.
Jalen Pitre's Absence Leaves Secondary Depleted
The Texans will also be without their starting nickel in Jalen Pitre for week number two as he continues to work through the concussion protocol.
Pitre has remained one of the Texans' more productive playmakers within their league-best defense through the first half of the season with 26 total tackles and three interceptions, and will now be forced to work without him until at least Week 12.
Houston will also be tasked with mending the hole left by starting safety M.J. Stewart, who is now out for the remainder of the year following his season-ending quad injury vs. the Jaguars.
Matthew Wright Getting Reps at Kicker for Second Week
Ka'imi Fairbairn's status now leaves recent signing Matthew Wright set to get the starting kicker reps for another week. The veteran journeyman was signed onto the 53-man roster in the middle of last week with the hope of Fairbairn missing multiple games, and now, Wright will get his opportunity to shine for Week 11.
Wright made all three of his kicks within his most recent outing vs. the Jaguars, two of those being field goals, and the third being an extra point.
