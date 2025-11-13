C.J. Stroud’s Status for Texans–Titans Just Got Worse
It's looking more and more likely that the Houston Texans will be rolling out David Mills as their starting quarterback for a second-straight week vs. the Tennessee Titans.
During the Texans' second practice of the week before facing the Titans, quarterback C.J. Stroud was a DNP for a second-straight day as he continues to navigate through the concussion protocol, leaving his status in serious doubt for this weekend in Tennessee.
Stroud has been out of the mix for the Texans since hitting his head to the turf in the second quarter of Week 9's game vs. the Denver Broncos, placing him in concussion protocol for the days to follow.
He would miss all of last week's practices to be forced to the side for Week 10 vs. the Jaguars in what was his first absence of the season, and with practice number two missed for this week, he's trending towards his second missed game.
If Stroud does miss game number two of the year, his next chance to suit up would come on a quick turnaround for Thursday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.
Before the week of practice kicked off, head coach DeMeco Ryans noted that the team would continue to monitor the status of Stroud, as well as fellow-concussed teammates Tytus Howard and Jalen Pitre as the week progressed.
Howard, after being a full participant in Houston's first practice of the week, seems on track to play vs. Tennessee. But, with Pitre also joining Stroud on the sidelines, he also looks to be in line to miss a second-straight week himself.
Davis Mills Preparing to Start Second-Straight Week
Mills was the quarterback taking QB1 reps in practice as Stroud remained off the field, working with the starting offense to prepare for gameplanning vs. the Titans. If Houston's starter does turn out to be named inactive, they'll be ready to confidently put in their backup for his second start of this season.
Mills stepped up ina big way during the Texans' latest outing vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. He completed 27 of his 45 passes for 292 yards, logging two passing touchdowns, an interception, and adding the game-sealing rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter on top of it all.
It wasn't a perfect day for Mills, but enough for the Texans to capitalize on a 19-point comeback in the fourth quarter and keep the hopes for a comeback alive across the second half of this season.
Mills will have another big task ahead on the road in Tennessee to keep the momentum going for the Texans' offense. If he's able to do so, it'll lift Houston to a 5-5 record on the season, which would be the first time reaching a .500 mark or above all year.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Danielle Hunter Reacts to First AFC Defensive POTW With Texans
- DeMeco Ryans Has Clear Message on How Texans Will Use Their Rookies
- Texans List Several Players on First Injury Report for Titans Matchup
- DeMeco Ryans Raves About Texans’ Standout Defensive Pair
- Texans' Danielle Hunter Lands Notable NFL Award After Jaguars Win