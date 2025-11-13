Two Players Upgraded on Texans' Injury Report vs. Titans
Two names have been upgraded on the Houston Texans' injury report for the Tennessee Titans in Week 11 following their second of three practices of the week: linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and defensive end Denico Autry.
Here's the full landscape of the Texans' latest injury report:
Houston Texans Injury Report
– LB Azeez Al Shaair: FULL (knee)
– DE Denico Autry: LIMITED (knee)
– S Jalen Pitre: DNP (concussion)
– QB C.J. Stroud: DNP (concussion)
– QB Davis Mills: FULL (left elbow)
– K Ka'imi Fairbairn: DNP (right quad)
– WR Braxton Berrios: FULL (quad)
– LB Jake Hansen: LIMITED (elbow)
– LB Christian Harris: FULL (shin)
– FB Jakob Johnson: FULL (hamstring)
– OG Ed Ingram: LIMITED (knee)
– OT Tytus Howard: FULL (concussion)
– TE Dalton Schultz: DNP (illness)
– TE Cade Stover: LIMITED (foot)
– TE Harrison Bryant: DNP (neck/shoulder)
Still a pretty lengthy report for the Texans a few days out from their divisional matchup, but there's a couple of names at least trending in the right direction.
Al-Shaair, Autry Upgraded Ahead of Titans Bout
The first, Al-Shaair, was upgraded to a full participant after being limited with a knee injury on Wednesday. He now seems good to go for his start against Tennessee, so long as nothing changes heading into their final practice of the week.
Autry, the Texans' defensive end, was previously a DNP who's now a limited practice participant, which provides some hope for his status come this weekend. Houston's veteran played a season-high in snaps last week vs. the Jaguars, logging one pass defended, and could be gradually finding a nice role on defense after missing the first six games of the year due to injury.
Stroud, Pitre, Fairbairn Downgraded for Second-Straight Game
On the other hand, the Texans did wind up ruling out a trio of names before kickoff this weekend, including their starting quarterback C.J. Stroud, as well as nickel Jalen Pitre and kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn. Davis Mills is expected to start his second game of the season, while all three of those sidelined will have to wait until next Thursday vs. the Buffalo Bills to suit up.
A tough loss for all three phases, now making for the second-straight absence for each, yet it's nothing that prevented the Texans from piecing together a win last weekend over Jacksonville.
Name to Watch: TE Dalton Schultz
One player who has a status worth keeping an eye on before the weekend begins is tight end Dalton Schultz. Houston's veteran tight end was a DNP for a second-straight practice, this time due to an illness, and could be facing some doubt for this weekend's meeting in Tennessee.
There's a chance his lack of availability for practice is nothing to worry about. Last week before facing the Denver Broncos, Schultz was a DNP for the first two days of practice for the week before being a limited Friday participant, and wound up playing anyways.
This time, it could be the same story, but his situation will inevitably have more clarity once Houston's third practice of the week wraps up.
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Texans Rule Out C.J. Stroud, Two Others for Titans Game
- C.J. Stroud’s Status for Texans–Titans Just Got Worse
- Danielle Hunter Reacts to First AFC Defensive POTW With Texans
- DeMeco Ryans Has Clear Message on How Texans Will Use Their Rookies
- Texans List Several Players on First Injury Report for Titans Matchup