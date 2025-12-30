Texans Waive Second-Year DE From Active Roster

The Houston Texans have released a second-year defender from their roster to make room for the activation of wide receiver Justin Watson.

According to an announcement from the Texans, defensive end Solomon Byrd has been released from the active roster.

The #Texans are activating WR Justin Watson. They've waived DE Solomon Byrd. — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) December 29, 2025

Byrd, the Texans' 2024 seventh-round pick at 238th overall, was elevated from Houston's practice squad earlier in December to bring some added depth for the defensive line. He wound up not getting any game time, and now finds himself off the 53-man roster.

Solomon Byrd Released From Texans Roster

Byrd has played one game with the Texans over the past two seasons since being drafted out of USC in 2024, logging two total tackles and one pass defended.

Justin Watson will be the one elevated to the Texans roster in his place after being fully activated from Injured Reserve. The veteran wideout addition from this offseason, who came aboard from the Kansas City Chiefs, has been sidelined since Week 2 with a calf injury and will now see his long-awaited return to the lineup come to fruition.

He'll now fill into the Texans' wide receiver group that's seemingly only gotten better throughout the course of this season, headlined by Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Christian Watson, and Xavier Hutchinson.

As for the other side of the ball without Byrd, the Texans defensive end group will be held down by their star duo of Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter running the ship, with Denico Autry, Derek Barnett, and Dylan Horton behind him for depth.

Aug 23, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions offensive tackle Giovanni Manu (59) defends against Houston Texans defensive end Solomon Byrd (50) during the second half at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Houston should also be getting defensive end Darrell Taylor back from Injured Reserve in the near future, which should further add to the depth on their defensive line.

Time will tell if Byrd finds his way back to the Texans practice squad, but for now, he'll be out of the mix on the 53-man roster after nearly a month of being onboard.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!