Texans’ Will Anderson Set to Benefit From Jaxon Smith-Njigba Deal

The NFL saw one of its biggest stars of this past season land a record-breaking extension in the form of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, inking a four-year deal worth $168.6 million, thus making him the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Of course, it's great and well-deserved news for Smith-Njigba after a legendary season in Seattle, becoming the league's leader in reception yards, winning the NFL's OPOY, and most importantly, getting a Super Bowl ring to go with it.

However, that massive pay day after Smith-Njigba's big season likely won't be stopping at just him.

According to a recent report from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, a few others in the Seahawks' wideout's draft class also eligible for an extension this offseason will be taking notice of his new contract numbers— one of those being none other than Houston Texans All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

"This is going to resonate with other players in Smith-Njigba’s draft class, including Texans DE Will Anderson Jr., Falcons RB Bijan Robinson, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, Rams WR Puka Nacua and JSN’s teammate, Devon Witherspoon, among the guys at the front of the line commanding monster money."

Will Anderson Has Eyes Set on His Own Extension

Looking at the landscape of the Texans' contract situation regarding Anderson this offseason, the question is more so when Houston decides to put pen to paper on that massive deal rather than if they opt to extend him at all.

After the season Anderson. just had in his third year upfront on the Texans' defense, the team is certain to lock him into a long-term, hefty extension to keep him coming off the edge as one of the league's best at the position for years to come.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts after a defensive play during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

During his 2025 campaign, Anderson made his way to a first-time All-Pro selection by finishing the year with 12.0 sacks, 54 combined tackles, and three forced fumbles. He's combined for 30.0 sacks since being selected third-overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, and continues to get better and more refined with every passing season.

No matter what the price is, even if it leads to Anderson becoming the NFL's highest-paid edge rusher, the Texans are going to pay it. He's a cornerstone of what the team is building for the future, especially for their elite defense, and will be a priority to retain however possible.

But based on the numbers Smith-Njigba has just landed on his own deal that's set the market for a top-end wide receiver, there's a chance that every other name eyeing a rookie extension has added some extra value to their respective deals as well, even on the other side of the ball like Anderson.

That's good news for Anderson. But for a Texans front office that's already spent tons of money this offseason, those ripple effects from the market could make their cap space squeeze just a bit tighter than they initially expected.

Negotiations between the Texans and Anderson, to this point, haven't gained much traction, but even with minimal action, don't be surprised to see that deal come to form in the near weeks to months ahead of next season.