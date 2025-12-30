DeMeco Ryans Explains Texans’ Decision to Play Starters vs. Colts

This time of year across the landscape of the NFL, we often find that the finer balancing act of judging when to press the accelerator or put the brakes on suddenly becomes critical thinking.

It takes a strong mind and clear vision to keep moving forward at full throttle, but Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans won't be the one lollygagging right at the finishing line.

"We still have opportunity to win our division," Ryans said ahead of facing the Indianapolis Colts. "We're playing our guys."

Texans Planning to Play Starters vs. Colts

Ryans' unflinching faith that the division might still fall in their lap will hinge massively upon the Tennessee Titans pulling out a win against the 12-4 Jacksonville Jaguars.

While each coach's individual decision is unique and tied to fairly liquid playoff permutations, Ryans understands after losing his own starting quarterback C.J. Stroud for three games earlier in the campaign, that untimely injuries can indeed still happen.

Therefore, there's a high chance that Stroud and perhaps other key starters will find themselves safely tucked up back on the sidelines if the Texans can put the Colts away early.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans watches play against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, fielding his best lineup from the start has got the Texans securing at least some degree of home field advantage at the very core of its thinking, certainly as far as Ryans is concerned.

"That's why they call it home field advantage," Ryans said, via KPRC2's Aaron Wilson. "I would love for our fans to get to experience a home playoff game."

Rewarding the Texans faithful who stuck manfully with the team after the troubling 0-3 start to the season is pretty understandable, but it's also designed by Ryans to blatantly gain a competitive edge come the playoffs.

#Texans coach DeMeco Ryans on trying to earn a playoff home game: 'That's why they call it home field advantage. I would love for our fans to get to experience a home playoff game.' @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 29, 2025

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Playing in a noisy, hostile environment can so often provide the vital smaller margin that can swing a game in your favor; so we've reached a point in time when forensic detailing is certainly required.

Keeping a competitive rhythm also really does matter, and perhaps considerably more so to a defensive unit like the Texans boast.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!