Texans Fall Outside Early Top 10 Super Bowl 61 Favorites

With Super Bowl LX officially wrapped up and the Seattle Seahawks as the newly-named champs, the odds for how next year's big game could unravel have already surfaced.

And when looking at what the early projections are for the Houston Texans, they aren't exactly favorites to come home with a trophy. In fact, they aren't even sitting within the top 10.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, opening odds for Super Bowl 61 have the Texans sitting with the 13th-best odds amongst the NFL at +2000.

Of course, the reigning champion Seahawks are the team atop the mountain with +950 odds, and are tied at the top with the LA Rams holding +950 odds as well. But as for Houston, they still have some work to do before making their way further up the list.

Texans Outside Top 10 of Next Year's Super Bowl Favorites

On one hand, the Texans find themselves as the most likely Super Bowl winner in the AFC South division, as the Jacksonville Jaguars sit narrowly behind at +2300, and the Indianapolis Colts further back at +6000.

On the other hand, it's still only the seventh-best odds for a team in the AFC, showing they might not exactly be at the top of their class.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Considering we're still over a year away from next season's Super Bowl going down, it's no surprise to see the Texans still a bit of a distance away from being considered one of the top teams to watch in the hunt for the Lombardi. They fell short this year for a reason, and the team still has many changes to undergo before cementing itself for 2026.r 2026.

Perhaps there's a case their defense alone could put them above a couple of names in the field––including two teams like the Detroit Lions (+1400) and Kansas City Chiefs (+1500) who failed to make this year's playoffs––but instead, Houston's sitting in the middle of the pack.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

For that increased respect to come their way in the eyes of the oddsmakers, Houston has a handful of tweaks to make over the coming months to instill a bit more confidence in the masses.

The offensive line still has work to do before being considered capable of a Super Bowl-winning unit. The running game needs to see improvements in personnel. And perhaps most importantly of all, C.J. Stroud has a redemption tour to embark on in year four to cement his status as a franchise quarterback.

All of that can come to fruition in due time. But for now, the Texans, like the other 30 teams in the league who weren't victorious this year, are back at the drawing board to see how those Super Bowl dreams can become a reality.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.