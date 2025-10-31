Texans Won't Be Overlooked by Broncos' Sean Payton, Bo Nix
In the relentless, cutthroat competitive landscape of the NFL, you can always rest assured that someone is going to be watching what you're up to.
Therefore, when the rapidly ascending 6-2 Denver Broncos head south to face the 3-4 Houston Texans, you best bookmark that their head coach, Sean Payton, is paying close attention.
Of course, it's really not that surprising that DeMeco Ryans’ elite defensive unit has got the Broncos veteran coach on high alert for what's awaiting them this Sunday. I think he’s done a great job," Payton enthused about Ryans.
"They’re extremely fast. Man, the edges when you look at Danielle Hunter and both of these edge players with wide techniques are problems. The secondary is extremely talented. We went through a week of watching film of one team and then they don’t—when I say this respectfully—it’s not there’s a multitude of things, but the things they do, they do exceptionally well.”
“This nickel’s a great player, the corners, it’s an entirely different look than what we were looking at a week ago. Just finished talking about how games unfold, and each one can take on a new way, so we have to keep looking at the things that we can do to attack it."
"They’re very well coached, they’re very talented. I think they’ve done a great job of building that defense through the draft, free agency and DeMeco’s put his… You can see his touches all over it.”
Having locked horns with Ryans the player plenty of times previously, Payton is also fully aware of what the Texans man will bring to the table as a young and vibrant head coach.
And despite the fundamental alignment differences, the Denver boss feels Ryans’ impressive unit stacks up extremely well when put up against his own stellar defensive group.
“It’s an entirely different scheme. They’re a 4-3 defense. I just went through literally every part of what they do well," Payton revealed. "They’re in the top of the league in all the important categories: scoring, total yards, all of that. We’re not at Week 3, now. We’re far enough along where that’s the DNA. They’re real good.”
Bo Nix Gives Major Credit to Texans Defense
If the Texans fan base were somehow buying into the narrative that Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is a little vanilla, then they’d best rewind and watch some recent game tape of the second-year passer.
Nix is busy forging a prodigious reputation as a clutch performer late in close games– as the record-breaking comeback he led against the New York Giants proved just recently.
Late-game heroics orchestrated by Nix are one thing, but the former Oregon signal caller is also taking after his head coach when it comes to levels of diligent preparation, so he's unsurprisingly doubling down on being ready for the Texans’ defense.
“I think they just fly around. They do a really good job of attacking the football, making tackles in space," Nix noted. "They’re a fast-flowing defense. They don’t do a whole lot, but they do what they do really well and they’re very consistent at it. They have some key players that you definitely have to be aware of. Just good football players. They’ve done a really good job drafting, and they’ve built a good defense.”
Sean Payton Holds a Ton of Respect for Texans' DeMeco Ryans
Despite the high-profile coaching clash that could prove decisive, Payton is relying on simple levels of flattery for the Texans' head coach in the buildup to this key matchup.
“Well because [of] New Orleans and Houston we’re close, we had a lot of preseason games, a lot of joint practices, he was a player," Payton raved.
"I get to see him now in coaching meetings. You get aged a little bit. He was a rookie in 2006, my first year. All those traits he had as a player, it’s not surprising he’s become a great coach. I’ve got a ton of respect for him. You can see how the team plays for him. He’s something.”
Due diligence on the Broncos' part will certainly be matched with gusto by Ryans and the Texans, especially as they attempt to make a statement win to aid their recovery trajectory toward playoff contention.
Consequently, we could well be set for a classic "pick' em game" playing out this Sunday in H-Town, and that should be bona fide box office viewing.
