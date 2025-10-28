Texans NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Trending Up for Week 9?
The Houston Texans bounced back from a brutal MNF loss in a refreshing win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8, which now leads this team to a 3-4 record heading into the halfway point of the year, with a chance to level back out at .500 depending on the events of this coming week vs. the Denver Broncos.
And after the Texans' statement win over the 49ers, the consensus has seemingly shifted in a positive direction. The offense looks improved, the defense remains elite, and if able to keep the momentum turning in the right direction, this team might be primed to do some damage in the second half of the season.
Here's a roundup of various NFL power rankings to outline how the Texans are viewed after their big win vs. the 49ers.
Sports Illustrated: 17th
Last week: 24th
Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr vaulted the Texans up back into the top 20, even with hopes of a playoff berth coming in the near future being of mention.
"I thought some of C.J. Stroud’s best throws of the day were against pressure. That, after watching Seattle completely undress the Texans’ offensive line and Stroud by association, was the kind of relief that gives me faith in a playoff berth."––Conor Orr
ESPN: 17th
Last week: 21st
ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime highlighted the Texans' best offseason addition shown through eight weeks of the year, where rookie running back Woody Marks landed some noteworthy attention.
"The fourth-round pick has been a nice addition to the offense. Marks is boom or bust at times, but when he booms, he shows explosiveness and dynamic ability in the running and passing games. He has had three catches for over 20 yards this season. The rookie out of USC has been a nice complementary player to Nick Chubb, who is more of a bruiser on early downs. Marks leads the Texans in scrimmage yards with 379" ––DJ Bien-Aime
Bleacher Report: 17th
Last week: 23rd
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski pointed out the feat that was the Texans' offensive line this past weekend, allowing a total of zero sacks on C.J. Stroud for the first time since his rookie season.
"C.J. Stroud wasn't sacked a single time by the 49ers. Let that previous sentence sink in for a second. It's the first game of the season where the quarterback remained mostly untouched. The Niners only hit Stroud on two occasions."
"With the injuries San Francisco endured, the 49ers defense isn't operating at a high level. Instead, the unit became the salve that Stroud and Co. needed to finally get on track, even without the quarterback's WR1, Nico Collins, absent because of injury. The Texans threw for 318 yards, with 475 total yards of offense. The confidence-builder was necessary for Houston with the Denver Broncos and their elite defense next on the docket." –– Brent Sobleski
What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!
CBS Sports: 14th
Last week: 21st
CBS Sports' Pete Prisco catapulted the Texans into the top 15, but heeds caution for what may lie ahead against the Broncos' defense.
"The offense clicked in a big way against the 49ers, which gives them hope going forward. But now that unit faces a tough test against the Denver defense." –– Pete Prisco
FOX Sports: 16th
Last week: 19th
FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano made mention of the injuries that the 49ers defense faced against the Texans, but even while factoring that in, gives DeMeco Ryans' crew their due credit.
"Even without Nico Collins, C.J. Stroud and the Texans lit up the 49ers defense. Yes, the Niners are battered by injuries. But give the Texans a little credit. They’ve now won three of four."–– Ralph Vacchiano
The Athletic: 17th
Last week: 24th
The Athletic's tandem of writers loved what they saw from both the Texans' defense to limit Christian McCaffrey and what C.J. Stroud and the offense did–– effectively lifting Houston just outside of the top half of NFL teams.
"The Texans held Christian McCaffrey to 25 yards on eight carries Sunday, and they lead the league in scoring defense (14.7 ppg allowed), yards allowed per game (266.9) and defensive EPA (11.9 per 100 snaps), according to TruMedia. If C.J. Stroud can keep playing like he did against the 49ers (318 passing yards, two touchdowns), the Texans can get back into the playoff conversation." –– Josh Kendall and Chad Graff
USA TODAY: 15th
Last week: 22nd
USA Today's Nate Davis places the Texans into top 15 territory, largely thanks to the offensive resurgence brought without Nico Collins.
"The passing offense finally came to life Sunday − naturally, the absence of WR1 Nico Collins (concussion) was the missing piece." –– Nate Davis
Yahoo: 18th
Last week: 2nd
Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab still sees a ton of time for the Texans to capitalize on a late-season playoff push if the defense maintains its effectiveness.
"Houston’s defense didn’t allow the 49ers a first down until the final minute of the first half. The offense gained 475 yards. The defense isn’t a question; it’s one of the best in the NFL. If the offense improves, there’s still time to jump in the playoff race" –– Frank Schwab
Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- Texans' Owner Addresses State of the Team After Slow Start
- Texans’ C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans Reflect on Big Win vs. 49ers
- Texans’ Joe Mixon Injury Update Not What Fans Were Hoping For
- Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Calls Win vs. 49ers One of C.J. Stroud’s Best
- Texans’ DeMeco Ryans Reacts After Shutting Down Christian McCaffrey