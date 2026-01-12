How Texans Can Beat Steelers in Wild Card Matchup

The Houston Texans are back in the playoffs and will head out on the road to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

For the first time in franchise history, the Texans are qualifying for the playoffs as a wild card after being the AFC South champion in their past eight appearances. Failing to win the division against the Jacksonville Jaguars forces the Texans to travel to Pittsburgh for a tough match against the Steelers. While the Texans have a shot to win, they have find ways to get the best of one-on-one matchups on the offensive side of the ball.

"When the Texans have the ball in the low to high red zone (the goal line to 25-yard line), they should see heavy man coverage from Pittsburgh's defense (69.8% of coverage snaps this season). This Steelers have held opposing quarterbacks to a red zone completion percentage under 50% in man coverage this season but have given up 18 touchdown passes there -- eighth most in the league," ESPN analyst Matt Bowen wrote.

"This is an area of the field where Houston can look for favorable matchups using formation and alignment. We know wide receiver Nico Collins can isolate from multiple spots on the field, and I would look for in-breaking concepts with the ball in the low red zone. Plus, rookie Jayden Higgins has shown a strong catch radius in the end zone this season."

Texans Should Have Concise Game Plan vs. Steelers

On top of finding these mismatches on offense, they have to do everything they can to make Aaron Rodgers' job difficult. This could be Rodgers' final game in the NFL, so they have to send him to retirement with a matchup that will want him to stay on the sidelines.

"Rodgers wants to get the ball out quick, as he leads the league in average time to pass this season (2.59 seconds). He is going to target the underneath out/flat areas of the field, as 31.5% of his throws this season were on short out-breakers. Rodgers likes to take the speed outs and benches, while targeting running back Kenneth Gainwell on quick arrows or flats," Bowen wrote.

"Here, the Texans can take those throws away with scheme and the talent they have at cornerback. By playing more Cover 2, both Derek Stingley Jr. and Kamari Lassiter (assuming he's healthy) can patrol the flats. This should eliminate Rodgers' ability to take the quick outs while also positioning a safety over the top of wide receiver DK Metcalf, who is returning from a two-game suspension."

If the Texans can execute these plans on offense and defense, they should be well on their way to victory with a spot in the Divisional Round with their name on it.

