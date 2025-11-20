How to Watch Texans vs. Bills on Thursday Night Football
The Houston Texans are back in action on a short week for their Thursday Night Football matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills, coming in winning three of their past four games and presenting a rare opportunity for the Texans to reach over the .500 mark for the first time this season.
The Texans come off a Week 11 divisional win over the Tennessee Titans, 16-13, led by their backup quarterback Davis Mills, who raised them to 5-5, and will be set to fill in for C.J. Stroud once again against Buffalo––attempting to put together a 3-0 record as a starter after two solid weeks under center for Houston's offense.
As for the Bills, they've gotten back to form as one of the premier talents in the league, coming off a six-touchdown Josh Allen performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their seventh win of the year, heading into this one looking to claim the franchise's first win in Houston since the 2005 season.
Here's how to tune into the action between the Texans and Bills:
How to Watch Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills
- Date/Time: Thursday, November 20th @ 7:20 PM CST
- Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
- TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video
- Stream: Amazon Prime Video
- Radio: SportsRadio 610 AM, The Bull 100.3 FM, Audacy app, Texans app | Marc Vandermeer, Andre Ware, John Harris
- Spanish Radio: Mega 101 FM, Enrique Vasquez (Play-by-Play) & Gustavo Rangel (Color Analyst)
Betting Lines
- Spread: Houston +6 (-108), Buffalo -6 (-112)
- Favorite Moneyline: Buffalo -290
- Underdog Moneyline: Houston +235
- Total: 43.5
- Total Over Odds: -105
- Total Under Odds: -115
All odds are provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Injury Reports
Here's the final injury reports released from each team following Friday's practice:
Houston Texans
– QB CJ Stroud: OUT (concussion)
– CB Jalen Pitre: OUT (concussion)
– LB Jamal Hill: OUT (hamstring)
Buffalo Bills
– WR Mecole Hardman: OUT (calf)
– TE Dalton Kincaid: OUT (hamstring)
– DT Phidarian Mathis: QUESTIONABLE (shoulder)
– WR Curtis Samuel: OUT (elbow/neck)
The Texans will be without a couple of notable names on a short week, as will the Bills.
The biggest for the Texans will be their star quarterback C.J. Stroud, preparing to miss his third-straight game while navigating through concussion protocol, and will look to next weekend against the Indianapolis Colts for his long-awaited return.
In the meantime, Davis Mills will lead the offense as their starting quarterback, while rookie Graham Mertz fills in as QB2.
As for the Bills, they'll be down a handful of offensive weapons, including starting tight end Dalton Schultz, who's been ruled out with a hamstring injury. For an offense that's led by reigning MVP Josh Allen, though, it's a scoring unit that can't be overlooked by this Texans defense as long as he's on the field.
